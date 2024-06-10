Reduced Salt Packaged Foods; FMI Projects 5.5% CAGR through 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to FMI reports, the global reduced salt packaged foods market can soar at a rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2023–2033. The net worth of the market share of the reduced salt packaged foods industry is predicted from US$ 124.12 billion in 2023 to over US$ 212.01 billion by 2033.

Consumer spending power has increased as awareness of health issues has increased, and healthier choices have become more popular. Furthermore, the global market for minimal-salt food products is expected to grow over the forecast period as consumers become more aware of the dangers of eating sodium-rich foods.

A rising reputation for private label brands is another factor predicted to further cushion market growth. In recent years, the global market for reduced salt food products has grown significantly as consumers become more health conscious. Consumers are increasingly aware of the detrimental effects of high sodium consumption.

Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors – Get Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16458

As a result of consumer demand for low-salt foods and drinks, manufacturers have introduced reduced-salt products. The growth of the food industry, particularly packaged and processed foods, has also contributed to the increase in sodium consumption.

Manufacturers create tasty, healthy products with low sodium content as a way to reduce salt consumption among consumers. Different applications have different requirements for tastes, textures, and usage requirements when it comes to sodium levels and ingredients.

Key Takeaways from the Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Market Study

The global reduced salt packaged foods market expanded at 8% CAGR over 2017–2022.

CAGR over 2017–2022. China dominates the Asia Pacific except for the Japan region. reduced salt packaged foods market expected to reach US$ 53.12 billion by 2033 at a 9.1% CAGR.

Snacks segment holds a CAGR of 4% in 2023 and is projected to continue accounting for over half of sales in the market by 2033.

in 2023 and is projected to continue accounting for over half of sales in the market by 2033. Based on distribution channels, offline led the reduced salt packaged foods market.

The reduced salt packaged foods market is expected to increase at a notable CAGR of 5.5%.

Competitive Landscape for the Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Market

The global market for reduced salt food products is highly fragmented due to the number of manufacturers on the market. Market leaders maintain their dominance by investing in research and development, incorporating innovative technology into their products, and releasing high-quality products. For example, they use alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships to maintain their leadership position.

PepsiCo, The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Maple Leaf Foods, Kellogg’s, JBS, Tesco, Tyson Foods, Nestle, ConAgra Foods, Hormel Foods, Smithfield Foods, Cargill, and others, the market is growing and establishing a strong global presence.

Unlock Insights: Request Your Customizable Report Today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16458

Recent Developments in the Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Market

Food for Life Baking Co. announced in July 2021 that it would add low-sodium products to its offerings. There are a variety of saline-free products available, such as cereals, muffins, and tortillas.

In April 2022, Tata Salt introduced Tata Salt SuperLite, India’s first-ever 30% low sodium salt, as part of its low sodium salt portfolio. This product has been specially formulated with 30% less sodium than refined iodized salt to provide a solution for people whose diets contain less sodium.

In July 2021, Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Flourless Crunchy Cereal, Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless English Muffins, and Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Tortillas were all added to the Food for Life Baking Co. line.

In 2021, Cargill Salt launched an ultrafine, powder-like sodium chloride ingredient. It can be used as a blending ingredient in dry soups, cereals, flours, spice mixes, and snack toppings.

Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

East Asia

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16458

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube