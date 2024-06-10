Recombinant Vaccines Market is anticipated to expand at a 6.1% CAGR By 2028 | According to FMI Analysis

The Recombinant Vaccines Market is poised for a remarkable surge, fueled by the strong performance of mature markets in North America and Europe. These regions are emerging as key drivers of the industry, propelled by the presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Recombinant vaccines, heralded for their inherent safety and cost-effectiveness, are rapidly becoming the frontrunners in the global healthcare landscape. The increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare has driven the demand for vaccines worldwide, creating a ripple effect that extends even to developing economies. However, a significant challenge looms large – the demand-supply gap prevalent in these regions leads to limited vaccine availability.

A recent Future Market Insights (FMI) report on the global recombinant vaccines landscape sheds light on the positive revenue growth potential in developing regional markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and Japan. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current competitive landscape, offering exclusive insights gleaned from extensive primary and secondary market research.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7757

Key Dynamics Analysis Evaluates the Role of Collaborative Activities and R&D

In light of Sanofi’s 2017 acquisition of Protein Sciences, which increased the former’s Flubok (recombinant vaccines for flu) manufacturing capacity, several players in the recombinant vaccines space are planning mutual alliances in the coming years. Strategic collaborations between market leaders in recombinant vaccines are expected to provide a significant boost to overall market growth.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of rare disease cases such as Ebola, Crimean Congo, MERS, hemorrhagic fever, Marburg, Lassa Fever, Nipah, SARS coronavirus diseases, and Rift Valley Fever, according to WHO, is attracting R&D interests of recombinant vaccine manufacturers, thereby driving market growth shortly.

FMI Study Positions Western Europe as Growth Engine of Recombinant Vaccines Market Landscape

Western Europe now accounts for just under one-third of global market revenue, owing to increased government support for vaccine development and vaccination campaigns. The presence of key market players in this region, as well as their increasing investments in recombinant vaccine R&D, accentuate Western Europe’s top performance.

The report forecasts strong growth in Asia Pacific and Japan in the coming years. However, APAC is portrayed as particularly profitable due to rapidly increasing healthcare spending and an expanding target population with significant unmet clinical needs, despite rising consumer awareness of the benefits of vaccination.

Segmental Analysis Reveals Neck-on-Neck Competition between Subunit and Attenuated Vaccine Types

Based on the Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry assessment by type, subunit recombinant vaccines currently hold the largest value share but are likely to lose a bit of it to attenuated recombinant vaccines. Both segments collectively cover around 90% share of the total market revenue.

share of the total market revenue. Applications of recombinant vaccines in human vaccination continue to reflect maximum attractiveness over veterinary applications. A majority of the total market revenue is contributed by recombinant vaccines for humans, as indicated by the report.

Private clinics and dispensaries remain the most preferred channel for vaccine distribution, followed by pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies hold a larger share than retail pharmacies, though the latter is poised for promising expansion in coming years.

Top Two Players Represent a Whopping 80% Market Value Share, Concludes Competition Analysis

According to the FMI study, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Merck & Co., Inc. collectively account for more than 80% of revenue share in the recombinant vaccines marketplace, keeping the landscape highly consolidated. While the former primarily focuses on strategic collaborations, the latter strategizes new product launches for an expanded market share.

GSK’s candidate vaccine launched in 2017 claims to prevent pulmonary TB in HIV-negative adult patients.

Merck announced the three studies of the first phase of its investigational pneumococcal vaccine, early in 2018.

Competition tracking uncovers a few more important insights that can potentially direct strategy-building efforts of competitors in the Global Recombinant vaccine industry at a global level.

New market entry aspirants are prominently opting for the adoption of mammalian protein expression systems in recombinant vaccine manufacturing that accelerate the entire production process.

Established players in the recombinant vaccines landscape are prioritizing the development of new variants of existing vaccines.

Contractual alliances with non-profit organizations are likely to earn higher profit shares for manufacturing leaders in the Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry.

Request Your Customized Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7757

Recombinant Vaccines Market Segmentation

The report on the Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry provides salient information on market players. The Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry is segmented by region, product type, application, and distribution channel, to analyze segment-wise growth of the Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry. Based on regions, the Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry is segmented into seven regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry by product type is segmented into subunit recombinant vaccines, attenuated recombinant vaccines, and vector recombinant vaccines. By application, the Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry is segregated into human, and veterinary recombinant vaccines. By distribution channel, the Global Recombinant Vaccines Industry is segregated into hospitals, private clinics & dispensaries, retail pharmacies & others.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube