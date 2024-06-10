Retinal Biologics Market Booming at 11.1% CAGR, Set to Reach US$41.92 Billion by 2028 | FMI Study

The Retinal Biologics Market is experiencing remarkable growth, surging from an anticipated value of more than US$22.25 billion in 2022 to a projected US$41.92 billion by 2028. This impressive trajectory translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Key Market Insights:

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes-related Eye Disorders and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) The prevalence of diabetes-related eye disorders and age-related macular degeneration is on the rise, underscoring the growing need for innovative solutions within the Retinal Biologics Industry. Substantial Investment in R&D for Biologics in Retinal Disorders The industry is witnessing a significant influx of research and development resources, aimed at advancing biologics for both infectious and non-infectious retinal disorders. This investment underscores the commitment to addressing unmet medical needs. Emergence of Specific Biologic Molecules as Therapeutic Targets Specific biologic molecules are gaining prominence as highly promising therapeutic targets, offering new hope for patients with retinal conditions. Gene Therapy as a Solution for Monogenic Retinal Illnesses With a growing number of monogenic retinal illnesses, gene therapy is emerging as a pivotal component of the Retinal Biologics Market, presenting innovative solutions for these challenging conditions.

Retinal Biologics Distribution in Specialty Clinics and Hospitals Prominent

Retinal Biologics manufacturers offer their goods through institutional and retail distribution channels. According to the FMI report, institutional sales in the Retinal Biologics Industry, where Retinal Biologics are supplied in speciality clinics and hospitals, will generate higher revenues. In 2018, hospital sales accounted for more than 35% of market revenue.

According to the report, retail sales of Retinal Biologics will generate comparable revenues to hospital sales and will expand at an 11.9% annual rate in 2019. Retail distribution takes place through retail pharmacies and mail-order pharmacies, with retail pharmacies generating more money than their counterparts in the future years.

Penetration in North America Higher, APEJ’s Attractiveness to Increase

North America continues to be the market leader in Retinal Biologics revenue. According to FMI estimates, North America accounted for more than 46% of global Retinal Biologics Industry revenues in 2018. Revenues in North America are predicted to expand 10.4% year on year in 2019 due to an increase in the prevalence of retinal illnesses, continuous growth in the healthcare infrastructure, and a favourable reimbursement scenario.

Europe accounted for about one-fourth of the Retinal Biologics market, with Western European countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain accounting for the majority of demand penetration. The APEJ Retinal Biologics Industry is predicted to grow at an 11% annual rate in 2019, with China and India remaining the most lucrative areas.

Retinal Biologics Find Prominent Use in Macular Degeneration Treatment

The study opines that over 35% of the Retinal Biologics revenues were consolidated in the treatment of macular degeneration. The highest revenue growth of 12.3% is also expected in macular degeneration as compared to other indications where Retinal Biologics are used in 2019.

Macular degeneration (MD) remains the leading cause of vision loss wherein it affects over 10 million Americans, the prevalence is higher than the combined incidences of cataracts and glaucoma, as per the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF). As macular degeneration mainly affect people of age 50 years or more, with the ageing population, the prevalence of MD continues to rise despite improved treatment options.

Key Players Covered In The Retinal Biologics Market :

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis Pharma AG

MeiraGTx Limited

Oxurion NV

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Segments of Retinal Biologics Market Survey

Retinal Biologics Market by Drug Class:

VEGF-A Antagonists

TNF-α Inhibitors

Retinal Biologics Market by Indication:

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Macular Edema

Diabetic Retinopathy

Uveitis

Others

Retinal Biologics Market by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Retail Sales

