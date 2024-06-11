FMI Analysis States Global External Combustion Engine Market Valuation to Cross USD 889.0 Million Mark by 2032, Growing at 3.9% CAGR

The global external combustion engine market is poised to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% throughout the forecast period. Initial projections suggest a market value of approximately USD 604.3 million in 2022, with a significant ascent anticipated to achieve an estimated valuation of USD 889.0 million by 2032.

The heightened demand for external combustion engines can be attributed to their distinctive operational principle, characterized by compressing external fuel through a heat exchanger or engine wall, facilitating combustion. This unique approach positions them as highly suitable for specific applications, setting them apart from internal combustion engines.

The upward trajectory observed in the external combustion engine market underscores the industry’s steadfast commitment to innovation and the widespread adoption of environmentally sustainable power generation solutions.

Advancing and Constraint Factors in the External Combustion System Market:

Drivers:

Due to its flexibility in arrangement and ability to use any source of heat, the market for external combustion systems is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period. Fuel is burned by the engine outside of the power cylinder, which is anticipated to play a significant role during the forecast period.

Additionally, external combustion engines use heat from sources like solar, geothermal, biomass, or municipal waste. These elements support the market’s expansion during the anticipated period. Additionally, flexibility in an arrangement is possible to further support the external combustion engine over the forecast period due to external combustion.

Aside from that, the market is being driven by the various advantages of external combustion systems, such as continuous external combustion, which lowers emissions and eliminates the exhaust of high-pressure combustion products.

Restraints:

It is expected that the long startup times of external combustion engines will restrain the market’s growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, risk factors like the boiler bursting due to too much steam pressure have compelled the end users to endorse alternative machinery.

During the forecast period, this action is anticipated to restrain the market’s expansion for external combustion engines. Over the course of the forecast period, it is also anticipated that the external combustion engine’s high investment costs and poor efficiency will restrain market expansion.

Analysis of Asia Pacific External Combustion Engine Market:

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region will primarily dominate the market for external combustion engines. Due to the region’s rapid industrialization and expanding number of power plants, nations like China, India, and Japan are experiencing rapid economic growth.

Additionally, over the course of the forecast period, the marine industry in the APAC region experienced significant growth, which significantly boosted the market for external combustion engines. Over the course of the forecast period, the APAC region’s external combustion engine market is anticipated to experience strong growth.

Condition of North American & Europe Regions in the External Combustion Engine:

Due to the region’s growing need for external combustion engines for a variety of applications, including pumps, ships, power plants,., North America is a significant market for these engines. Out of all the regions, North America will hold 18% of the market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the external combustion engine market is also expanding steadily in the Europe region, gaining 22% of the market during the forecast period. The region’s market is being driven by expanding industrialization and major thermal plant construction. Due to the increasing use of external combustion engines in recent years and the UK’s position as a leading nation, the market is growing quickly.

Key Players Profiled in Report:

Stirling Thermal Motors Inc.

Deere & Company

Sterling Power Systems

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Genoastirling S.r.lw

Microgen Engine Corporation

Sunpower Inc.

Saab AB

Reliable Steam Engine Co.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Steam Engine

Stirling Engine

By Application:

Pump

Ship

Thermal Power Plant

Train

Nuclear Power Plant

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

