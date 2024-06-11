FMI States Global Automatic Cattle Waterer Market Predicted to Reach USD 975 Million Milestone by 2033, Growing at 5.7% CAGR Growth

The global automatic cattle waterer market is poised for significant expansion, targeting a noteworthy valuation of approximately USD 560 million by 2023. Positioned for remarkable growth, the market anticipates reaching a robust USD 975 million by 2033, driven by an admirable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The driving force behind this upward trajectory is rooted in a critical concern within the cattle industry—the increasing occurrence of infectious disease outbreaks. These outbreaks are often linked to shifting pathogen dynamics influenced by urbanization and ongoing environmental changes. Factors such as rising temperatures leading to heat stress, extreme weather events like floods and droughts, and evolving ecosystems collectively contribute to the potential exacerbation of the spread of new diseases. In response to these challenges, the automatic cattle waterer market emerges as a pivotal solution, addressing these concerns and promoting sustainable livestock welfare practices.

Start Your Journey To Better Decisions – Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16414

Government Regulations and Sustainability Drive Demand for Automatic Cattle Waterers:

The demand for automatic cattle waterers is intricately linked to stringent governmental regulations and the imperative for food quality assurance. Government bodies align with sustainable development objectives, and consumers are progressively attuned to the environmental repercussions of their purchasing decisions.

Advancements in Agricultural Productivity:

Notably, farmers adopting innovative practices such as the utilization of automatic cattle waterers and other livestock monitoring devices have reported elevated agricultural productivity. These technologies contribute to maintaining optimal animal conditions, resulting in enhanced livestock health. Consequently, across the global agricultural landscape, automatic cattle waterers are becoming integral tools for farmers and cattle producers to effectively manage and safeguard animal well-being.

Key Insights from the Automatic Cattle Waterer Market Analysis:

United States Dominance: By the year 2033, the United States is poised to lead the automatic cattle waterer market, surpassing the milestone of USD 156.8 million and commanding a substantial revenue share of over 29.6%.

By the year 2033, the United States is poised to lead the automatic cattle waterer market, surpassing the milestone of USD 156.8 million and commanding a substantial revenue share of over 29.6%. German Market Projection: Germany is anticipated to achieve an impressive valuation exceeding USD 91.2 million in terms of automatic cattle waterer sales by 2033.

Germany is anticipated to achieve an impressive valuation exceeding USD 91.2 million in terms of automatic cattle waterer sales by 2033. Market Trajectory in the United Kingdom: The United Kingdom’s market for automatic cattle waterers is projected to reach USD 87.1 million by 2033, marking its notable contribution to the global landscape.

The United Kingdom’s market for automatic cattle waterers is projected to reach USD 87.1 million by 2033, marking its notable contribution to the global landscape. Emerging Asia Pacific Growth: Throughout the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, shaping its trajectory with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

Throughout the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, shaping its trajectory with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). China’s Ascendance: The automatic cattle waterer market in China is projected to surpass USD 83.7 million by 2033, reflecting the nation’s burgeoning influence within the market.

The automatic cattle waterer market in China is projected to surpass USD 83.7 million by 2033, reflecting the nation’s burgeoning influence within the market. Japanese Market Perspective: By 2033, Japan’s market for automatic cattle waterers is expected to achieve a valuation of approximately USD 27.2 million, showcasing its notable presence in the industry.

Key Players:

Qingdao Tengjun Animal Husbandry Technology Co., Ltd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Afimilk Ltd.

DeLaval

High Plains Cattle Supply

NINGBO JOYGEN MACHINERY CO., LTD

BouMatic

Dezhou Huaze Animal Husbandry Machinery Co., Ltd

Qingdao Kemiwo Industrial Technology Co., Ltd.

Fancom BV

Fullwood Packo

Jayna Steel

Access Top-Tier Data – Secure The Premium Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16414

Recent Advancements in the Automatic Cattle Waterer Market:

July 2020: DeLaval, a prominent player in the industry, made a significant stride by acquiring milkrite | InterPuls (UK) from Avon Rubber. Renowned for delivering comprehensive milking point solutions to global dairy farmers, milkrite | InterPuls is set to operate independently under the DeLaval umbrella.

December 2020: BouMatic introduced a pioneering solution named OneView for their Gemini milking robot. This innovation facilitates swift access to the robot for customers while offering a comprehensive performance overview encompassing the robot itself, the herd, and individual cows.

June 2021: A notable collaboration between Nedap N.V. and Cogent Breeding (UK), a distinguished breeding technology and cattle genetics company, resulted in the unveiling of PrecisionCOW. This advanced system meticulously monitors the real-time location, health, and reproductive status of each cow throughout the day.

Market Segments: The comprehensive report delves into various segments within the automatic cattle waterer market:

By Waterer Type:

Electrically Heated Stock Waterers

Low-energy Stock Waterers

Alternate Energy Waterers

Thawing Frozen Automatic Waterers

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Agro Stores

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Unlock Insights Designed For Your Goals – Request Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16414

Author:

Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights) is deeply committed to uncovering actionable insights for consumer and food and beverage players. She brings a unique blend of analysis, industry trends, and consumer behavior to put data into perspective.

What she makes out of data becomes a delight to read. She has authored many opinions, including for publications like Process Industry Informer and Spinal Surgery News, as she understands the market pulse and consumers’ shifting preferences.

She likes to bring experts to a roundtable to weigh the impact of a trend on an industry. Catch up with her discussion on the impact of AI in packaging.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube