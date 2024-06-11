Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Industry Set to Surge: Projected Growth to US$ 4.6 Billion by 2032

The synthetic polyisoprene rubber industry is likely to be driven by its widespread application in the manufacturing of tires, belts, footwear, and medical accessories such as medical gloves and medical balloons. The global market is anticipated to expand at a robust 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.

As per FMI, the market is predicted to be dominated by East Asia, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. Backed by the aforementioned factors, the global synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is projected to top US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032.

Synthetic polyisoprene rubber is widely utilized as a basic material in tire manufacturing. The demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber has grown due to greater awareness among employers about the use of industrial gloves and increasing demand for medical gloves. In addition to footwear, synthetic polyisoprene rubber is used in the manufacturing of adhesives & sealants, belts, and other products in the industrial and construction sectors, which is driving the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market.

The demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber is expected to rise due to expansion in the medical sector, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rising establishment of hospitals and clinics.

“Over the forecast period, sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubbers are expected to be driven by the significant growth in the medical sector, along with rising production automotives across the globe,” says and FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By application, demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber for medical accessories is expected to surge at a 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

CAGR over the forecast period. The contact segment of the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is anticipated to grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2032.

CAGR through 2032. The synthetic polyisoprene rubber market in the US is anticipated to expand at a 5.9% CAGR by 2032.

CAGR by 2032. China will emerge as an attractive synthetic polyisoprene rubber market, with sales growing at a 7.3% CAGR.

will emerge as an attractive synthetic polyisoprene rubber market, with sales growing at a CAGR. A significant rise in the demand for tire production is propelling sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubber.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global synthetic polyisoprene rubber market include

Hebei Meishen Technology Co., Ltd,

Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,

Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG,

Naikai Salt Industries Co., Ltd.,

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG,

NUOVA SIMA Srl.

Leading players are acquiring small and medium-sized players and are investing in increasing their production capacity. Along with this, they are investing in process development, and product innovations and are also focusing on green technology to reduce carbon emissions.

For instance:

In April 2022 , SEMPERIT AG HOLDING announced its plans to expand its production lines by investing in the construction of six additional dipping lines for glove production. The company is planning to invest EUR 21 million for this construction.

, SEMPERIT AG HOLDING announced its plans to expand its production lines by investing in the construction of six additional dipping lines for glove production. The company is planning to invest for this construction. In March 2022 , Supermax Corp. Bhd announced to start manufacturing facility for gloves in the USA

More Insights into the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on application (Medical, Tires, Belts, Adhesives & Sealants, Condoms, Footwear, and Others), by Contact (Contact & Contactless), and end use (Hospitals, Clinics, Blood and Organ Banks, Teaching Hospitals, Consumer Goods, Industrial, and Automotive & Transportation) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market by Category

By Application:

Medical Medical Gloves Medical Balloons Catheters Fluid Transport Tubing Surgical Tubing Laporoscopic Introducer Valves Diagnostic Slit Septum Valves Ventilator Flapper Disc Valves Guidewire Seals Needless Injection

Tires

Belts

Adhesives & Sealants

Condoms

Footwear

Others

By Contact:

Contact

Contactless

By End Use:

Hospitals Private Public

Clinics

Blood & Organ Banks

Teaching Hospitals

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

