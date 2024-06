AI in Governance Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Future Growth (2024-2032)

New York, United States, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to the research report, the global AI in Governance Market was valued at USD 175.32 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4,797.50 million by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 44.50% during the forecast period”

The Latest Report, titled AI in Governance Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, by Polaris Market Research offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The AI in Governance Market Size has been growing significantly in recent years, driven by a number of key factors, such as increasing demand for its products, expanding customer base, and technological advancements. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market size, trends, drivers and constraints, Competitive Aspects, and prospects for future growth.

Some of the AI in Governance Market key players are:

ABB Ltd

DXC Technology Company

IBM Corporation

Infosys

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Data

Oracle Inc

SAP

Siemens

Tata Communication Services

and TIBCO

Regional Analysis for AI in Governance Market:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

