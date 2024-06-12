Growing Trend of Homebrewing to Steer Home Brew Boiler Market Past US$ 1,668.7 Million by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Future Market Insights, the global home brew boiler market size is expected to be valued at US$ 986.2 Mn in 2023. Furthermore, overall home brew boiler sales are slated to rise at 5.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totaling a market valuation of US$ 1,668.7 Mn by 2033.

Growing popularity of homebrewing globally coupled with increasing consumption of beer due to its numerous health benefits is a key factor driving demand for home brew boilers in the market.

Home brewing is a process of making beer, wine, or other alcoholic drinks at home. For this process, several home beer brewing machines are employed and one such equipment is home brew boiler.

Home brew boilers are essential equipment that provides the heat necessary to produce beer and other alcoholic beverages at home. They make homebrewing process quick and efficient, thereby allowing users to improve overall productivity. Besides this, they help with sterilization and sanitation as well.

Home brew boilers are being increasingly used to make small or large batches of beer across households. However, they can also be used for other purposes such as brewing tea or coffee.

Rising popularity of home beer brewing and increasing demand for craft and draught beer worldwide are expected to boost the global home brew boiler market during the forecast period.

Home brewers are increasingly looking for ways to improve the quality of their products. This has led to a demand for better quality home brew boilers. As a result, leading home brew boiler manufacturers are continuously innovating to introduce new homebrewing equipment. This will aid in the expansion of the global home brew boiler market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

By technology, electric home brew boiler system segment dominates the global market.

Based on capacity, the 1 gallon kit segment holds the largest share of the worldwide home brew boiler industry.

Germany currently holds around 23.8% share in the global market for home brew boilers.

The U.S. accounts for 34.6% market share of the global home brew boiler market.

The U.K. home brew boiler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Home brew boiler demand in China is expected to increase at 6.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. China

India’s home brew boiler market is likely to grow at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

“Rising popularity of homebrewing across the world is a major force behind the expansion of the global home brew boiler industry and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading home brew boilers manufacturers are Bosch, Box Brew Kits, Craft a Brew, Northern Brewers, and Shandong Zunhuang Brewing Equipment Co. Ltd. New product launches with enhanced features, establishment of new facilities, partnerships, and acquisitions are some of the few strategies employed by market participants to gain a competitive edge in the global home brew boiler market.

Home Brew Boiler Industry by Category

By Technology:

Electric System

Gas Fired System

By Application:

Wine

Beer

Others Cider Kombucha



By Capacity:

1 Gallon Kit

1-10 Gallon Kit

Above 10 Gallon Kit

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

MEA

