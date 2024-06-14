Exploring Industry Trends: Europe Bitumen Modifier Market Anticipates Rising Demand, Reaching USD 2,276.7 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.5%

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The europe bitumen modifier market value is forecast to increase from USD 1,459.2 million in 2024 to USD 2,276.7 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, demand for bitumen modifiers in Europe is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The thermoplastic polymers/plastomers segment is expected to dominate the Europe industry, holding a volume share of 38.1% in 2024. On the other hand, the thermoplastic elastomers segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.

Multiple factors are expected to drive the growth of the Europe bitumen modifier industry during the assessment period. These include robust infrastructure development and increasing awareness about the benefits of bitumen modifiers. At the same time, the growing preference for sustainable pavements in the Europe construction industry is expected to aid demand. Increasing government regulations regarding road quality, safety, and environmental impact are anticipated to drive growth.

Request Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19245

Bitumen modifiers are witnessing steady demand across Europe, and the trend is expected to continue during the assessment period. This is due to their ability to enhance the performance of bitumen.

Increasing infrastructure projects across Europe, such as road construction and airport runways, are expected to propel bitumen modifier demand. These modifiers increase bitumen’s longevity, resilience, and performance, thereby ensuring the reliability and sustainability of vital transportation networks and infrastructure systems.

European nations like Germany and the United Kingdom are witnessing a rise in building renovation projects. This is anticipated to create a high demand for bitumen modifiers during the assessment period.

Rising need for durable and sustainable infrastructure solutions in Europe due to rapid urbanization is anticipated to foster industry growth. Similarly, increasing heavy load traffic and extreme weather conditions will likely fuel bitumen modifier sales in Europe during the assessment period.

“The bitumen modifier industry in Europe is poised to witness healthy growth due to increasing demand for durable road infrastructure, escalating construction activities, and rising awareness about the benefits of modified bitumen in enhancing road performance and longevity. As industries in Europe continue to expand and modernize, there is a growing need for high-quality infrastructure to support economic development.” – comments FMI analyst.

Tailor Your Solution: Request Customization for Your Unique Needs!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-19245

Key Takeaways from the Report

The Europe bitumen modifier industry is projected to reach US$ 2,276.7 million by 2034.

By product type, the thermoplastic polymers/plastomers segment is set to total US$ 821.2 million by 2034.

By application, the road construction segment is expected to hold a value share of 75.7% in 2024.

Germany is expected to account for a significant share of about 18.2% in 2034.

Revenue in Russia is anticipated to reach US$ 367.4 million by 2034.

Demand in the Czech Republic is predicted to rise at 6.8% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe bitumen modifier industry is consolidated, with top players accounting for about 75% to 80% share.

Top Key Companies Profiled

TotalEnergies

ExxonMobil Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

BASF SE

Sika AG

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International

Arkema S.A.

KRATON Corporation

Innospec Inc.

Connect Chemicals

The DOW Company

DuPont

Zydex Group

ValoChem

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19245

Key bitumen modifier companies are creating new bitumen modifiers to meet the specific needs of end users. They are focusing on using bio-based and recycled materials as well as adopting strategies like partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and facility expansions to stay ahead of the competition.

Recent Development:

In February 2021, Kao Corporation introduced a new asphalt modifier (NEWTLAC 5000) made from discarded PET materials through proprietary processing.

Get More Insights

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the Europe bitumen modifier industry, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the report is segmented based on product type, applications, and region.

Europe Bitumen Modifier Industry Segmentation

By Product Type:

Thermoplastic Polymers/Plastomers

Elastomers

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Thermosetting Polymers

Chemical Modifiers

By Applications:

Road Construction

Roofing

Waterproofing

By Region:

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Austria

Czech Republic

Norway

Rest of Europe

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube