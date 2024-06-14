Industrial Noise Control Market to Reach USD 7,550.0 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6%

The Industrial Noise Control Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Industrial Noise Control market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Industrial Noise Control. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2033. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The Industrial Noise Control Market is currently undergoing a significant transformation, marked by a notable shift towards integrating eco-friendly practices. This transition involves a distinct preference for biodegradable materials over conventional options, as manufacturers diligently incorporate sustainable materials into the design and production of noise control units. This strategic evolution aligns seamlessly with the prevailing sustainability trend, as businesses increasingly acknowledge the importance of mitigating their environmental footprint.

At the close of 2021, the industrial noise control market was valued significantly at U$5,529.1 million. Projections indicate that the market is poised for substantial growth by 2028, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%, culminating in a peak valuation of USD7,550.0 million.

Of notable importance, the sales volume of industrial noise control systems exceeded 152 million units in 2021, resulting in a market worth of USD5,529.1 million. Recent research conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) suggests that the industrial noise control market is poised to witness a year-over-year growth rate of 3.7% in 2022. Several pivotal factors contribute significantly to shaping the expansion of the industrial noise control market.

Growing awareness of harmful levels of industrial noise

Increasing emphasis on the protection of workers and employees from noise pollution

Stringent environment regulation related to industrial noise control

Incorporation of integrated noise control technologies in advanced industrial machinery

Polymer & Composites Remain Preferred Materials, Accounted for Over 4 in 10 Sales in 2021

According to a recent study by FMI, polymer and composite materials emerge as the favored choices for the production of industrial noise control units. In 2018, these materials constituted over 40% of the total industrial noise control units sold. This preference is attributed to their superior soundproofing capabilities compared to alternatives such as glass, metal, and fabric.

Furthermore, advancements in composite materials have led to the incorporation of desirable features like biodegradability and recyclability. These eco-friendly characteristics contribute to increased sales and market adoption of polymer and composite-based noise control solutions.Top of Form

Vibration Isolation Units Highly Sought-After

According to a recent study by FMI, it was found that over 80% of industrial noise control units sold in 2021 were equipped with vibration isolation units. This highlights the importance of addressing vibrations, which can have a significant impact on the productivity and longevity of various industrial machines. Consequently, industrial noise control solutions incorporating vibration isolation units are highly sought after.

FMI conducted a thorough analysis of demand trends for various vibration isolation units, including isolation/machinery pads, isolation mounts, equipment bases, and spring isolators. Among these, sales of isolation mounts were particularly notable in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue into the future. Manufacturers are consistently introducing advanced and more efficient vibration isolation mounts to meet this demand.

Furthermore, FMI examined the market for flexible and rigid industrial noise control instruments. While both types of noise control units effectively address noise pollution issues, the study revealed that flexible noise control units accounted for the second-highest sales in 2018. Additionally, demand for rigid noise barriers is projected to grow by 4% in 2022.

Industrial Noise Control Utilization in Internal Application Prominent, Accounted for 7 in 10 Sales in 2021

According to a recent study by FMI, the demand for industrial noise control units for internal noise control applications has consistently exceeded that for external noise control applications. In 2021, approximately 7 out of every 10 industrial noise control units sold were designated for internal use, a trend expected to persist in the foreseeable future.

Elevated sound levels within workplaces, commercial, and residential settings have been associated with various adverse health effects including hearing impairment, annoyance, sleep disturbance, hypertension, and in severe cases, ischemic heart disease. The dissemination of information regarding these detrimental effects has contributed significantly to the increasing adoption of industrial noise control units for internal noise control applications.

Furthermore, there is a growing recognition of environmental noise as a potential health hazard, prompting industrial entities to undertake measures to mitigate the impact of external noise sources. FMI’s research indicates that the adoption of industrial noise control solutions for external noise control applications is projected to experience a year-on-year growth rate of 3.9% in 2022.

Demand for Industrial Noise Control Units Consolidates in Manufacturing Sector

According to the FMI study, the manufacturing sector remains a prominent end user of industrial noise control units. Different manufacturing industry verticals such as electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, automotive, metal and others significantly integrate industrial noise control measures.

Over 7 in 10 industrial noise control units were sold in the manufacturing sector in 2018, wherein industrial machinery vertical account for the highest sales. As keeping the noise within the OSHA levels in the different manufacturing sector is pivotal in ensuring health and wellness of employees.

Demand in East Asia Continues to Surge, Europe Represents Second Largest Market

As per FMI valuation, countries in East Asia including China, Japan and South Korea registered significant demand for industrial noise control units in 2021. In terms of sales volume, Europe followed East Asia and collectively, these regions accounted for over 6 in 10 unit sales.

China in East Asia remains leading consumer of industrial noise control. A prominent manufacturing sector in the country contributes to the significant demand for industrial noise control. In Europe, Germany followed by France and the UK accounted for considerable bulk of regional demand in 2021.

While the growth prospects seem steady for the industrial noise control market, development of advanced industrial machineries integrated with noise cancelling technologies and sound or vibration absorbers can impede the market growth in the future.

Global Industrial Noise Control Market by Category

By Material Type:

Polymer & Composite

Glass

Metal

Fabric

By Product Type:

Flexible Sound Curtains Acoustic Foam Acoustic Blankets Sound Absorbers

Rigid Enclosures Silencers Ceiling Baffles Test Chambers Sound Proof Walls Panels Others

Vibration Isolation Isolation Pads Isolations Mounts Machinery Pads Equipment Bases Others



By Application:

Internal Noise Control

External Noise Control

By End Use:

Manufacturing Electrical & Electronics Equipment Industrial Machinery Automotive Metal Other Manufacturing

Construction & Mining

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

