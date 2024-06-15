Obeetee Emerges as Premier Destination for Handmade Rugs Online in India

New Delhi, India, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — With a rich legacy spanning over a century, Obeetee has solidified its position as the go-to source for discerning customers seeking quality, authenticity, and exquisite craftsmanship.

Recognized for its unwavering commitment to preserving traditional weaving techniques while embracing innovation, Obeetee offers a curated collection of handmade rugs that seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary design sensibilities. From timeless classics to modern masterpieces, each rug is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, making it a true work of art.

Obeetee’s online platform offers customers a convenient way to explore its extensive range of handmade rugs, including traditional hand-knotted carpets, intricate dhurries, and luxurious hand-tufted rugs. With detailed product descriptions, high-resolution images, and easy navigation, customers can browse and select the perfect rug to complement their homes with ease.

In addition to its diverse product offerings, Obeetee is committed to providing exceptional customer service, ensuring a seamless shopping experience from start to finish. With dedicated support staff available to assist customers with any inquiries or assistance they may require, Obeetee strives to exceed expectations and foster long-lasting relationships with its clientele.

As Obeetee continues to expand its presence in the online marketplace, customers can expect to discover new collections, exclusive deals, and exciting collaborations that showcase the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation.

Visit https://www.obeetee.in/collections/all-rugs for more details.

About Obeetee

Obeetee is one of the world’s oldest and largest manufacturers of hand-woven carpets. With a legacy spanning over a century, Obeetee is renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and design excellence. From traditional masterpieces to contemporary creations, each Obeetee rug is a testament to the brand’s rich heritage and unwavering dedication to the art of rug making.

Contact Information:

Obeetee Retail Private Limited

Corporate Office

Khasra No. 289/2,

Near SOL India,

Sultanpur,

New Delhi – 110030

+919559140222

Mail: customercare@obeetee.com

Website: https://www.obeetee.in/.