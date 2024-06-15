Centrifugal Pumps Market Growing at 6.2% CAGR by 2033

The centrifugal pumps market is predicted to be valued at USD 33 billion in 2023 and USD 60 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the centrifugal pumps market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2%. Significant growth opportunities lie in the growing demand for energy-efficient pumps. As sustainability becomes a top priority across industries, manufacturers are developing centrifugal pumps that minimize energy consumption without compromising performance.

Key Takeaways 

  • The Canadian centrifugal pumps market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4% during the forecast period.
  • Germany holds around 18% of the market share in Europe as of 2023.
  • Sales in the GCC countries are expected to contribute to over 44% of the centrifugal pumps market in the Middle East and Africa in 2023.
  • China is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of over 6% in the next decade.
  • The industrial sector dominates the market, representing nearly 60% of the total market share in 2023.
  • By 2033, the multi-stage pump segment is estimated to account for over 55% of the market.

Key Players in the Market:

  • Ebara Corporation
  • Xylem Inc.
  • Sulzer AG
  • Flowserve Corporation
  • Grundfos
  • Wier Group
  • KSB Group
  • Shakti Pump
  • Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
  • WILO SE
  • Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • DESMI A/S
  • WPIL Limited
  • HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH
  • Klaus Union GmbH & Co. KG
  • Ruhrpumpen Group
  • HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH
  • CP Pumpen AG
  • Toyo Denki Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Speck Pumpen Walter Speck GmbH & Co. KG

