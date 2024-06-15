Centrifugal Pumps Market Growing at 6.2% CAGR by 2033

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-498
Key Takeaways
- The Canadian centrifugal pumps market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4% during the forecast period.
- Germany holds around 18% of the market share in Europe as of 2023.
- Sales in the GCC countries are expected to contribute to over 44% of the centrifugal pumps market in the Middle East and Africa in 2023.
- China is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of over 6% in the next decade.
- The industrial sector dominates the market, representing nearly 60% of the total market share in 2023.
- By 2033, the multi-stage pump segment is estimated to account for over 55% of the market.
Key Players in the Market:
- Ebara Corporation
- Xylem Inc.
- Sulzer AG
- Flowserve Corporation
- Grundfos
- Wier Group
- KSB Group
- Shakti Pump
- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
- WILO SE
- Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- DESMI A/S
- WPIL Limited
- HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH
- Klaus Union GmbH & Co. KG
- Ruhrpumpen Group
- HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH
- CP Pumpen AG
- Toyo Denki Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Speck Pumpen Walter Speck GmbH & Co. KG
