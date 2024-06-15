Marine Enzymes Market Expected to Hit USD 876.34 Million by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

As per the latest market research conducted by FMI, the global marine enzymes market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 453.90 million. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach USD 876.34 million.

Its adoption to accommodate different pharmaceutical applications is expected to positively impact the industry’s expansion. Marine enzymes are frequently used in research and diagnostics for molecular DNA/RNA analysis. Since they offer innovative biocatalysts with exceptional capabilities, marine microbial enzymes have become increasingly popular in research and development operations across the pharmaceutical business. The use of marine enzymes as catalysts in industrial biotransformation and the development of marine medicinal products is expanding, likely to support market expansion.

The main obstacle to expanding the global marine enzymes market is its complex production method and high cost. Microbiology, genetics, and biochemistry must combine various technologies and technical expertise to produce marine enzymes for commercial use.

The demand for marine enzymes is rising as the production of these enzymes rises daily due to their expanding use in various applications. In preparing the inoculum, creating and fermentation, and recovering and purifying the enzymes, the stages and complexity involved in manufacturing these enzymes also include choosing the source of the enzymes, isolating them, and enhancing the strain. Over the projected period, manufacturing marine enzymes involves such intricate production procedures that it may prove to be a significant barrier to the market’s expansion of marine enzymes.

Key Takeaways:

The expenses associated with manufacturing marine enzymes may prevent them from being widely used in a variety of industries.

Competitive Background:

The key players operating in the marine enzymes market are investing in mergers and acquisitions to gain a significant market share. The manufacturers are also investing in research and development and are introducing innovative methods to boost production capacity. Product development and market expansion are significant aspects of the marine enzymes market. As a result, market participants are likely to have a better overall revenue share in the global marine enzymes market.

Significant Market Players:

Novozymes A/S

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited

BASF SE

Royal DSM N.V.

E.l. Du Pont de Nemours & Company

Rossari Biotech Limited

AB Enzymes GmbH

Lallemand Inc.

Amano Enzymes Inc.

Biocatalysts Limited

Creative Enzymes

Nagase & Co., Ltd.

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc

Others

Market by Category

By Product Type:

Agarases

Amylases

α-Amylases

Glucoamylases

Pullulanase

Glucosidases

Inulinases

Proteases

By End User:

Dairy Products

Brewing

Meat Products and Processing

Bakery & Confectionery

Baby Food/ Infant Food

Oil & Fat Processing

Starch and Grain Processing

Fruits and Vegetable Processing

Cheese Making/ Processing

Egg Products

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Animal Nutrition

By Region: