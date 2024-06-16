Looking for the best quality English Editing Services? We offer a range of services such as English editing, scientific editing, academic translation and publication support.

London, UK, 2024-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — “International Research Promotion” (IRP) helps customers to promote and process any kind of research. Our mission is to increase the reach and accessibility of research. We are a growing team of scientists, researchers, language experts working together to find new ways to help researchers succeed.

We are dedicated to deeply understanding the needs of our authors, striving to assist scholars in overcoming the barriers of geography and language. Our mission is to facilitate a seamless connection between authors and peer-reviewed journals, thereby expediting the publication of high-quality research.

Refine Your Words, Elevate Your Impact

Academic English Editing stands as our flagship service, offering expert editorial assistance to scholars, journals, and universities worldwide. Our Academic Translation with Editing service empowers authors to compose their work in any language of their choosing and facilitates publication in scholarly journals.

Developed in close collaboration with journal editors and subject experts, our Academic Peer Review Service aims to streamline the publishing process, saving both time and effort. Additionally, our Academic Plagiarism Checking service assists authors in reducing the plagiarism score of their manuscripts before undergoing formal peer review. Our comprehensive report includes the similarity index, highlighted copied text, source documents, plagiarism score, and more.

Furthermore, our ‘Machine Generated Paper Identification’ service aids publishers in identifying computer-generated papers effectively.

Our Services

English Editing Services

Our service provides a new outlook on the manuscript, fine-tuning the English Language to make the manuscript compliant with other international submissions.

Academic Peer Review

Authors may be interested to know the strength and weakness of the manuscript before submitting to any journal. This service may increase the acceptance rate and save time.

Plagiarism Checking

High plagiarism score of the manuscript during peer review leads to rejection. It is always better to get Plagiarism reports before submission of manuscripts to increase acceptance rate.

Translation Services

We undertake translation services for the following languages. We provide fast professional (human) translation by streamlining the translation process (mainly for scholarly research papers).

Manuscript Formatting Services

Manuscript Formatting Services Manuscript Formatting and Type-Setting Service as per Journal format. Our formatting experts will modify page layout, text formatting, headings, title page, image placement, and citations/references to meet the guidelines of the target journal.

