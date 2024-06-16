Future Electronics Celebrates Farima Irannejad for 20 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 20th milestone anniversary of Farima Irannejad.

Farima joined Future Electronics in 2004 as an Accounts Payable officer. She was promoted to Accounts Payable Supervisor and Manager over the years. Farima’s attention to detail and incredible work ethic have made her a valued member of Future Electronics’ accounting team.

“Future Electronics is a well-established organization with highly skilled employees in different disciplines, that provided me with superior opportunities for growth. I am proud to be a team member”, said Farima.

Farima has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, a DEP in Accounting, and a certificate in Accounting from McGill University.

Outside of work, Farima enjoys staying active. “I love hiking, yoga, skiing,and all outdoor sports,” she said. “I completed the Everest base camp and Mount Kilimanjaro trek to prove to myself that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to.”

Future Electronics thanks Farima for her hard work and dedication over the past 20 years. The organization is proud to be a company where talented individuals like Farima can learn, grow, and flourish in their careers. Future Electronics looks forward to many more successful years with Farima!

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

