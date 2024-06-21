News: Industrial Safety Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 10.11 billion by 2029

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The industrial safety market is expected to grow at 6.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.11 billion by 2029 from USD 5.59 billion in 2023.

Industrial Safety Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Industrial Safety Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global Industrial Safety Market:

Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Omron Corporation, Siemens AG. and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Industrial Safety Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Emergency shutdown (ESD)

Monitoring Fire and Gas Systems

High Integrity Pressure Safety (HIPPS)

Burner Control Systems (BMS)

Turbomachinery Control

Intrusion Detection and Control Systems

Override & Bypass Management Systems

Industrial Safety Market by Offering, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Hardware

Software

Industrial Safety Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Paper & Pulp

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Analysis for Industrial Safety Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Industrial Safety Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Industrial Safety market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Industrial Safety market.

