Solar Energy Policies and Rising Demand Drive Encapsulant Material for PV Module to US$ 12.00 billion by 2034

The global encapsulant materials for PV modules market is expected to garner a valuation of US$ 5.61 billion in 2024, thriving at a 7.90% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 12.00 billion by 2034.

The market is at its best phase but it still needs to deal with some obstacles to keep up with the competition. The complexity of encapsulant ingredients and manufacturing techniques are likely to remain a challenge as it disrupt the product development process and quality of the overall material. Strict regulations and certifications for research and testing may add to the operating cost which may restrain the market growth.

A key driver in the market is the surging demand from end-user industries such as renewable energy, electronics, and automotive. Ongoing innovations in the encapsulant materials and production methods are expected to drive market growth. With increasing demand for solar photovoltaic panels, the demand for better-performing encapsulants is also growing.

“Key market players search for innovative encapsulant solutions is likely to shower the market with plethora of opportunities during the forecast period,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The encapsulant materials for PV modules market in India is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 11.80% through 2034.

China is forecasted to flourish at a CAGR of 8.80% during the projected period.

Italy is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.10% throughout the forecast period.

The ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) segment dominates the market with a market share of 32.80% in 2024.

The industrial segment leads with a market share of 42.60% in 2024 in the encapsulant materials for PV modules market.

Competitive Landscape

The encapsulant material for the PV module market is highly fragmented as the key players are strengthening their position in the market. Key players are giving tough competition to the new entrants by incorporating modern materials science in the production of encapsulants to enhance the versatility and longevity of PV modules.

Key players are using strategies like collaborations with other industry stakeholders, like solar panel manufacturers, research institutions, and regulatory bodies, to enable these players to boost the adoption of innovative encapsulant solutions while also driving standardization efforts to ensure quality and safety in the industry.

Key Companies Profiled

Expafol

Brentwood Plastics

Exxon Mobil

Dow

LyondellBasell

Celanese

Braskem

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co

HIUV New Materials

Topray Solar

Betterial Film Technologies

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Celanese Corporation, a global specialty materials and chemical company, introduced the iDose® TR by Glaukos Corporation. This product employs Celanese’s VitalDose® EVA to provide continuous medicine release for glaucoma therapy.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the Encapsulant Materials for the PV Modules market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market, the report is segmented on the basis of Material Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Polyolefins (PO), Silicones, Ethylene Ionomers and Others), End Use (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Encapsulant material for PV module Industry

By Material Type:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)

Polyolefins (PO)

Silicones

Ethylene Ionomers

Others

By End Use:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

