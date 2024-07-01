Future Electronics Features Panasonic Industry Thin Film Chip Resistors in Recent Digital Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to highlight Panasonic Industry’s wide selection of thin film chip resistors.

As part of the campaign, Future Electronics is featuring their ERA Series of thin film chip resistors, which include a soft terminal and passivated layer for dependable and accurate performance in hazardous environments.

With a wide range of part variants, Panasonic Industry ERA-xV and ERA-xK Series of resistors provide design engineers with a wide array of product selection from specifically developed versions to handle extremely hazardous and challenging application environments.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-industry-era-series-thin-film-chip-resistors.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 48 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

