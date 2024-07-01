Toluca Dental Care Expands Services at Multiple Locations in California

Toluca Lake, CA, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Toluca Dental Care, a trusted family dental clinic, is thrilled to bring their exceptional services closer to you. They are expanding their services to various areas in California, including North Hollywood, Burbank, Studio City, Valley Village, Sherman Oaks, and Glendale. This expansion is a testament to their commitment to providing high-quality, pain-free, and professional dental care, conveniently located for individuals and families in need.

Since its establishment in 2003, Toluca Dental Care has been dedicated to delivering exceptional dental services to the community. Led by Dr. Nilesh Pema, DDS, their team of experienced and caring dental professionals strives to ensure a pleasant and comfortable experience for every patient.

Toluca Dental Care offers a comprehensive range of affordable dental treatments including same-day porcelain crowns, Zoom! whitening, advanced gum treatment, dental implants, and routine check-ups. With the use of state-of-the-art dental technology such as digital radiography, CEREC®, intraoral cameras, and an electronic numbing device, patients can expect pain-free and efficient dental care.

In addition to their advanced equipment and techniques, Toluca Dental Care takes pride in their warm and welcoming environment. The friendly and knowledgeable staff are always available to answer any questions and address concerns, ensuring a positive experience for all patients. So whether you’re in need of preventive, cosmetic or restorative dentistry, Toluca Dental Care is the go-to destination for all your dental needs.

To learn more about their expanded services and to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at https://www.smilemakeoverpro.com/ or contact their office today.

About Toluca Dental Care

