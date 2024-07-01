Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Patna Offers Air Medical Transport with the Safety of ICU Bed

Patna, India, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Medical emergencies occurring without notice can prove to be of great trouble for both the patient and the family concerned and all that is desired at that moment is an efficient medium of medical transport that can help reach the desired healthcare facility without wasting any time. Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance provides Air and Train Ambulance from Patna and is supposedly the most reliable, risk-free, and comfortable medium of medical transport that allows safety at the time of shifting patients from one place to another so that their medical condition remains stable while transiting.

Our aviation team is always available to make your flying experience non-troublesome and comfortable and for that, we have a certified cabin crew, in flight management team, and at least two seasoned pilots who are capable of offering the best travelling experience to the patients. With the availability of our ICU-equipped Air and Train Ambulance Services in Patna we can effectively deliver services to the most critical patients.

Get a Smooth Medical Transfer while Choosing Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Delhi

When patients opt for the services offered by Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Delhi our team makes sure the entire trip is organized according to the requirements of the patients and no trouble is caused at any step of the process. We have a team that manages everything effectively and composes the evacuation mission without hampering the well-being of the patients at any point. Bookings can be done without waiting for it to be daytime as we are operational 24/7 to meet your urgent needs!

Once it so happened that our team at Air and Train Ambulance in Delhi received a request for composing an air medical transport for a patient who was suffering from an immune system disorder and was taking treatment at a local hospital. We were requested to shift him from his hometown to the chosen city so that he could receive high-grade treatment for his condition. We took utmost care to shift the patient to the sending airport via our ICU ground ambulance and made sure the unloading and loading from the ground ambulance to the air ambulance was done without any trouble and the comfort of the patient was taken care of all along the process.