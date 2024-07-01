Rely on the Air Medical Transport Offered by Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Medical transportation service should be offered with immediateness to avoid reaching the healthcare facility late to get access to the necessary treatment on time. Choosing Angel Air Ambulance which provides Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata would ease your journey to the opted destination as it offers risk free traveling experience to the patients and never causes fatalities at any point. Our medically outfitted airliners shift patients from one site to the other or between hospitals, allowing them to receive advanced medical regarding their underlying condition. We operate with a skilled medical team that comprises doctors, nurses, paramedics, therapists, and caregivers with in-flight training and years of experience.

We have specially designed services for the safe transfer of highly critical patients including pediatric and geriatric individuals. Ensuring the safe transportation of pregnant women with high-risk conditions has made us a suitable solution for the betterment of the people. We guarantee rapid deployment of flights for transferring patients safely. We at Air Ambulance from Kolkata have years of combined experience in composing and executing medical relocation services without putting stress on the health of the patients or causing trouble to them at the time of transport.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati has Years of Combined Experience to Deliver Seamless Relocation

The budget at which Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati delivers its services is pocket friendly and we make sure people can book it without relying on any intermediate source to avoid the occurrence of any difficulties. With our quick response team available to always meet your urgent needs we can provide services that are effective in all senses. Our endless care, timely repatriation, and risk-free manner of operation have made us a leader in the medical evacuation industry.

Once our Air Ambulance in Guwahati was contacted to transfer a patient with COPD and he required treatment on an urgent basis via our air ambulance. Without wasting any time we arranged the air medical transport for the patient and ensured the journey was arranged right on time. Since the patient required thorough medical attention and oxygen supply all along the journey it was necessary to deliver the required facilities for concluding a successful journey. We made sure a pulmonary specialist was available onboard with proper certification and training to handle the patients all along the transfer process and offer them the necessary medication