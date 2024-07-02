Branded Generics Market Is Expected to Grow at an Amazing 8.6% CAGR and Reach USD 747.2 Million by 2033 | FMI Study

The Branded Generics Market is poised for significant growth, driven by patent expirations and a rising need for affordable healthcare. According to a recent analysis, the market is expected to reach a staggering USD 747.2 million by 2033, reflecting a remarkable trajectory with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.6%. This surge comes on the heels of an estimated USD 327.8 million value in 2023.

Since branded generics are free from patenting, companies are investing handsome amounts in this drug category. The market is set to reach a valuation of around 283.2 Bn in 2021, with top players in tier-1 accounting for 20%-25% market share.

The entry of new players, simple market authorization procedures, greater profit margin, and off-invoice discounts will expand the Global Branded Generics Industry during the forecast period.

As per the FMI’s analysis, despite the slight setback due to the pandemic, the Global Branded Generics Industry registered year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at 4.9% CAGR during 2020-2021.

“Rising demand for branded generics across both developing and developed economies along with high penetration of pharmaceutical industry will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the branded generics manufacturers during the forecast period” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Branded Generics Market Study

China and India are spearheading the growth of Asia Pacific market spurred by the increasing adoption of branded generics by large-scale pharmacy chains in the emerging economies

The U.S. will lead the North America’s branded generics market, registering a growth at 3.83% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market in India is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to branded generics manufacturers backed the expansion of pharmaceutical industry

In terms of therapeutic application, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are expected to account for considerable market share

Oral solid dose pharmaceutical formulation continues to be highly preferred among patients. The oral segment accounts for over 55% share of the global branded generics market.

Branded Generics Market Competitive Landscape

Teva, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Mylan, and Pfizer are some prominent players operating in the Global Branded Generics Industry cumulatively hold around 20-25% market share.

Key players operating in branded generic market are focusing on expanding their business in emerging markets. They are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, advanced product development and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In October 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals introduces NINDANIB (Nintedanib) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. Glenmark has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India.

Branded Generics Market by Category Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Dermatology Diseases

Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory

Others

Drug Class:

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Hormones

Anti-Hypertensive

Lipid Lowering Drugs

Anti-Depressants

Anti-Psychotics

Anti-Epileptics

Others

Formulation Type:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

