Branded Generics Market Is Expected to Grow at an Amazing 8.6% CAGR and Reach USD 747.2 Million by 2033 | FMI Study

Posted on 2024-07-02 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Branded Generics Market

Branded Generics Market

The Branded Generics Market is poised for significant growth, driven by patent expirations and a rising need for affordable healthcare. According to a recent analysis, the market is expected to reach a staggering USD 747.2 million by 2033, reflecting a remarkable trajectory with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.6%. This surge comes on the heels of an estimated USD 327.8 million value in 2023.

Since branded generics are free from patenting, companies are investing handsome amounts in this drug category. The market is set to reach a valuation of around 283.2 Bn in 2021, with top players in tier-1 accounting for 20%-25% market share.

The entry of new players, simple market authorization procedures, greater profit margin, and off-invoice discounts will expand the Global Branded Generics Industry during the forecast period.

Request a Sample of this Report
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1260

As per the FMI’s analysis, despite the slight setback due to the pandemic, the Global Branded Generics Industry registered year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at 4.9% CAGR during 2020-2021.

“Rising demand for branded generics across both developing and developed economies along with high penetration of pharmaceutical industry will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the branded generics manufacturers during the forecast period” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Branded Generics Market Study

  • China and India are spearheading the growth of Asia Pacific market spurred by the increasing adoption of branded generics by large-scale pharmacy chains in the emerging economies
  • The U.S. will lead the North America’s branded generics market, registering a growth at 3.83% CAGR during the forecast period.
  • The market in India is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to branded generics manufacturers backed the expansion of pharmaceutical industry
  • In terms of therapeutic application, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are expected to account for considerable market share
  • Oral solid dose pharmaceutical formulation continues to be highly preferred among patients. The oral segment accounts for over 55% share of the global branded generics market.

Branded Generics Market Competitive Landscape

Teva, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Mylan, and Pfizer are some prominent players operating in the Global Branded Generics Industry cumulatively hold around 20-25% market share.

Key players operating in branded generic market are focusing on expanding their business in emerging markets. They are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, advanced product development and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

  • In October 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals introduces NINDANIB (Nintedanib) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. Glenmark has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India.

Click Here To Buy Your Detailed Report
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1260

Branded Generics Market by Category Therapeutic Application:

  • Oncology
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Neurology
  • Gastrointestinal Diseases
  • Dermatology Diseases
  • Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory
  • Others

Drug Class:

  • Alkylating Agents
  • Antimetabolites
  • Hormones
  • Anti-Hypertensive
  • Lipid Lowering Drugs
  • Anti-Depressants
  • Anti-Psychotics
  • Anti-Epileptics
  • Others

Formulation Type:

  • Oral
  • Parenteral
  • Topical
  • Others

Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:      

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution