Myofunctional Therapy Offers Safe Solutions for Children’s TMJ Pain at Matthews & Dai in Spring, TX

Spring, TX , 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Many parents may not be aware that their child’s headaches, jaw pain, or difficulty sleeping could be signs of temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ). Fortunately, Matthews & Dai in Spring, TX, offers a safe and effective solution: myofunctional therapy.

TMJ dysfunction can cause a range of uncomfortable symptoms in children, impacting their daily lives. Myofunctional therapy, a non-invasive treatment approach, addresses the root cause of TMJ issues by retraining oral and facial muscles.

“At Matthews & Dai, we understand the importance of a healthy smile for a child’s overall well-being,” says Dr. Minyue Rachel Dai. “Myofunctional therapy offers a gentle and effective way to alleviate TMJ pain, improve sleep quality, and promote proper facial development in children.”

Dr. Minyue Rachel Dai, a renowned expert in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics, brings a wealth of experience and a compassionate approach to her practice. Her dedication to providing the highest standard of care is evident in her commitment to offering the latest and most effective treatments for her patients.

Benefits of Myofunctional Therapy for Children’s TMJ at Matthews & Dai:

Safe and drug-free treatment: Myofunctional therapy utilizes gentle exercises to address muscle imbalances, avoiding the need for medication.

Addresses the root cause: Unlike pain relievers that only mask symptoms, myofunctional therapy tackles the underlying cause of TMJ dysfunction for long-term relief.

Improved sleep quality: TMJ pain can disrupt sleep. Myofunctional therapy can help children sleep soundly and wake up feeling refreshed.

Promotes proper facial development: Early intervention with myofunctional therapy can prevent future orthodontic problems related to TMJ issues.

Matthews & Dai in Spring, TX, is committed to providing comprehensive oral healthcare solutions for children. Their experienced team can help diagnose TMJ and determine if myofunctional therapy is the right approach for your child.

About Matthews & Dai:

Matthews & Dai is a leading pediatric dental and orthodontic practice in Spring, TX, committed to providing exceptional care for children. The practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive care advanced orthodontic treatments , treatments for TMJ disorders. Led by Dr. Minyue Rachel Dai, Matthews & Dai combines expertise, compassion, and cutting-edge technology to deliver the best possible outcomes for their patients.

Contact:

Dr. Minyue Rachel Dai

20423 Kuykendahl Rd Suite 600, Spring, TX 77379, United States

+12819154324

https://maps.app.goo.gl/hMpbFUUzVYFGLyLH8