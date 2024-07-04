BOC Sciences to Present Its Novel Solutions at the 2024 TIDES USA Conference

Shirley, NY, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences, a globally renowned supplier with over a decade of experience in the biochemical supply chain, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year’s TIDES USA or the Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics conference. The BOC Sciences team will showcase its cutting-edge products and services at booth #937.

TIDES USA 2024 is to be held in Boston from May 14 to 17, 2024, gathering industry leaders across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical landscape. It’s regarded as the largest and most renowned event in the industry to accelerate oligo and peptide therapeutics to market.

BOC Sciences has been a part of the exhibitor list for several years, with footprints over TIDES Europe and USA. This year, BOC Sciences plans to bring some previous exhibits as well as some innovations.

“For us, Tides USA serves as a perfect platform to engage with our peers, share insights, and learn about the latest industry trends. My team is eager to connect with other recognized global representatives to foster a dialogue about the future of the biomedical field”, said the chief scientific officer at BOC Sciences.

BOC Sciences, with its focus on chemical manufacturing and CRO services, is perfectly poised to shed light on the role that its chemical materials and technologies play in advancing biomedical innovations. Visitors at booth #937 can expect to get an up-close look at some of the groundbreaking work that BOC Sciences has been doing.

BOC Sciences 2024 exhibition highlights include Nucleosides, Phosphoramidites , Inhibitors, Vaccine Adjuvants, RNAi Products, Impurities, Carbohydrates, and Building Blocks. And not just in complex chemicals, BOC Sciences’ expertise and capabilities also run across comprehensive options of custom synthesis and various types of drug discovery services. Its one-stop fermentation CDMO services can cover every step from custom project design, strain selection and optimization, fermentation production, and packaging. Its newly launched XDC bioconjugation platform greatly addresses research needs in diverse bioconjugates.

BOC Sciences invites attendees to join them at booth #937 for a robust discussion around their progress and challenges in oligonucleotide, mRNA, or peptide development. How can the biotech company aid in the continued development of these exciting fields? That will be the central topic of the talks there.

For more information about BOC Sciences at TIDES USA 2024 , please visit its website.

About BOC Sciences

BOC Sciences is a biotech company that has combined the power of advanced engineering with years of experience to manufacture thousands of (bio)chemicals. It also provides a wide range of services to support the pharmaceutical industry through the early stages of drug discovery and development. It is now a brand trusted by many in the scientific community due to its reliable offerings and commitment to the advancement of science.