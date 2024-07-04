Launch of Innovative Van Wraps and Fleet Graphics Service in Kent

Kent, UK, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — RGVA is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Van Wraps and Fleet Graphics service in Kent. Designed to provide businesses with an effective and visually appealing advertising solution, this new service offers unparalleled opportunities for brand visibility and promotion. For more information, please contact us at 01622 673 797.

Overview of Van Wraps and Fleet Graphics

Van wraps are large, high-quality vinyl graphics applied directly over a vehicle’s paint. These wraps can cover the entire surface or just a portion of the van, transforming it into a mobile billboard. Fleet graphics extend this concept to multiple vehicles, ensuring consistent branding across a company’s entire fleet. This form of advertising is not only eye-catching but also cost-effective, making it a popular choice for businesses of all sizes.

Effectiveness of Mobile Advertising

Mobile advertising through van wraps and fleet graphics is incredibly effective. Studies show that a single vehicle wrap can generate up to 100,000 impressions per week. This level of exposure far surpasses traditional advertising methods. For instance, a local bakery saw a 30% increase in foot traffic after wrapping their delivery van. This non-intrusive form of advertising captures the attention of potential customers as they go about their daily routines, making it an excellent investment for any business.

Design and Application Process

Our comprehensive design and application process ensures that each van wrap is tailored to meet the specific needs of our clients. The process begins with an initial consultation to understand the client’s branding and advertising goals. Our experienced designers then create custom graphics, incorporating client feedback to finalize the design. Once approved, the design is printed on high-quality vinyl material. Skilled technicians apply the vinyl wrap to the vehicle, ensuring a smooth, bubble-free finish. This professional application guarantees a durable and visually appealing result.

Durability and Maintenance

Van wraps are designed to last between 5 to 7 years, depending on the conditions they are exposed to. Regular maintenance is essential to preserve their appearance and longevity. We recommend cleaning the wraps with mild soap and water, avoiding harsh chemicals and high-pressure washing. Protecting the vehicle from prolonged direct sunlight can also help extend the life of the wrap. Our wraps come with a warranty, giving our clients peace of mind and assurance of quality.

Flexibility and Adaptability

One of the key advantages of van wraps is their flexibility. They can be easily removed or updated without damaging the underlying paint. This makes it simple for businesses to refresh their branding or promotional messages as needed. Whether you need a full wrap covering the entire vehicle or a partial wrap highlighting specific areas, we can customize the design to fit your needs and budget.

Fleet Graphics and Comprehensive Branding Solutions

For businesses with multiple vehicles, fleet graphics offer a comprehensive branding solution. Consistent branding across all vehicles enhances corporate identity and increases brand recognition. Our team works closely with clients to design and manage the application of graphics across their entire fleet. We collaborate with existing fleet management companies to ensure seamless integration and consistent quality. This service is ideal for companies looking to make a strong visual impact in their local communities and beyond.

Choosing the Right Service Provider

When selecting a van wrap and fleet graphics service provider, it’s important to consider several factors. Experience in the industry, the quality of materials used, and the comprehensiveness of design and installation services are crucial. Reviewing portfolios and customer testimonials can provide insight into the provider’s reliability and quality of work. At RGVA, we pride ourselves on our exceptional service and commitment to client satisfaction. Our warranties and guarantees further ensure that our clients receive the best possible results.

Conclusion

Van wraps and fleet graphics offer businesses a cost-effective, high-visibility advertising solution. They provide a professional and attractive way to enhance brand recognition and attract new customers. Investing in this form of advertising can significantly boost your business’s visibility and growth. Contact us today at 01622 673 797 to schedule a consultation and learn how our van wraps and fleet graphics can transform your business.