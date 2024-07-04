Smile with Confidence Again: Asha Dental’s Same-Day Crowns Offer a Same-Day Solution for Leawood Patients

Leawood, Kansas, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Asha Dental, a leading dental practice in Leawood, Kansas, is proud to announce the availability of same-day dental crowns. This innovative technology allows patients to receive a custom-made, permanent crown in a single visit, eliminating the need for multiple appointments and temporary restorations.

“We understand that busy schedules can make it difficult to prioritize dental care,” says Dr. Prashant Patel, dentist at Asha Dental. “With same-day crowns, we can restore damaged or broken teeth in just one appointment, allowing patients to get back to their lives quickly and confidently.”

Benefits of Same-Day Crowns at Asha Dental:

Convenience: No more waiting weeks for a permanent crown. Get a beautiful, functional crown in a single visit.

Efficiency: Eliminate the need for temporary crowns and multiple appointments.

Natural Appearance: Crowns are crafted from high-quality materials to perfectly match surrounding teeth.

Durability: Same-day crowns are strong and long-lasting, providing a reliable solution for damaged teeth.

Asha Dental utilizes CEREC® technology, a computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) system, to create same-day crowns. This advanced technology allows dentists to take digital impressions of the patient’s teeth, design the crown on-site, and mill it from a block of ceramic material. The entire process is completed within the same appointment.

“Same-day crowns are a game-changer for dental care,” says Dr. Prashant Patel. “They offer a convenient, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing solution for patients who need a dental crown.”

About Asha Dental

Asha Dental is dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate dental care to patients in Leawood and surrounding communities. With a focus on advanced technology and patient comfort, Asha Dental offers a wide range of services to keep your smile healthy and beautiful.

