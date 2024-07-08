AEWIN Amazes COMPUTEX2024 with AI-Powered Cybersecurity

Taipei, Taiwan, 2024-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Sustainable Edge AI Solution Benefits the Innovation of Cybersecurity

AEWIN Technologies announces pioneer appliances and servers with cutting-edge technologies from BenQ Corporation. With the topic of “AI-powered Cybersecurity”, AEWIN offers performant and reliable hardware solutions including high performance computing servers, two-phase immersion cooling solution, general-purpose servers, and network appliances for Smart Cybersecurity, Edge AI, and AIoT applications.

AEWIN Technologies participates in the BenQ Group Computex AI NOW exhibition and exhibits smart cybersecurity solutions on the 4th floor of Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from June 4 to June 7. The booth number is L0118, and the BenQ Group companies will together create a smarter and more sustainable future.

As the popularity of the Internet of Things leads to data surge and sophisticated network environment, network security is facing new challenges. Enterprises urgently need smarter and more efficient security solutions to deal with the new threats of cyberattacks.

With years of experience in IT/OT security and edge computing, AEWIN helps enterprises to build AI-powered cybersecurity solution powered by the latest Intel/AMD processors to fulfill strict demands of excellent computing power, large throughput, and high-density of AI workloads. It is capable of enhancing the energy efficiency without compromising the performance, which is perfect for sustainable development.

AEWIN is going to present the speech titled “Embracing Enhanced Cybersecurity with AI” in BenQ COMPUTEX AI NOW Seminar. The trends in network security and the importance of AI technology in the information security environment will be shared. AEWIN is about to leads the innovation development of AI-powered cybersecurity with its high-performance Edge Computing Server Solutions.



About AEWIN Technologies

AEWIN Technologies, a member of Qisda Business Group, provides smartly designed networking platforms for customers of any scale. With 20+ years of experience building high performance network forwarding platforms, AEWIN has extensive knowledge in building secure and reliable systems trusted by some of the top Network Security experts as the foundation of their network solutions. We offer products featuring the full range of Intel and AMD processors for wide range of applications. AEWIN can be your hardware partner with flexible design and customization options to meet your stringent requirements.

We have profound accumulated experience and state-of-art know-how. With ISO 9001/ISO 14001/ ISO 45001 / ISO 27001 / IECQ QC080000 certification, AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd. is the best solutions for Network Appliance and Edge Computing Servers. AEWIN has comprehensive in-house resources such as modular design workflow, overall quality control and management, and elite engineering team that is composed of aces from related industries, AEWIN is able to meet any unique ODM/OEM requirements in network appliances, edge servers, and cloud servers.

