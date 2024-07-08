Prime Healthcare Named to Newsweek‘s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Mental Wellbeing

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — “Mental well-being is an increasingly important concern for U.S. workers—which means it’s increasingly important for U.S. employers as well,” said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. “To spotlight the organizations prioritizing the mental well-being of their employees, Newsweek has partnered with data researcher Plant-A for the inaugural ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being, highlighting companies making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers.”

“At Prime, we understand that delivering high quality care begins with our ability to ensure the health and well-being of every member of our team,” said Arti Dhuper, Chief Human Resources Officer of Prime Healthcare. “This honor by Newsweek reinforces our resolve to create a positive workplace where our team members feel as good about their worklife as they do about the difference they make in our patients’ lives every day.”

In addition to its own proprietary health and wellness app that was designed for staff and physicians, Prime Healthcare offers employees a best-in-class Employee Assistance Program (EAP). The Prime EAP provides team members access to free short-term counseling for assistance with emotional concerns. The EAP also connects employees to resources beyond just confidential emotional support, including legal guidance and personal finance management resources.

Prime’s mental health and wellness app, called In Prime Health, was designed during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to support users. The app features virtual meditation and yoga, relaxing symphony music and podcasts on issues staff may be dealing with, as well as a crisis hotline employees can use to get help for substance abuse and a scannable QR code that allows them to directly access counseling.

Prime Healthcare also established a self-funded medical Prime EPO Plan for employees at no or little cost with low out-of-pocket charges and minimal employee payroll contributions when employees receive their healthcare from Prime Healthcare facilities and affiliated physicians.

Prime Healthcare’s hospitals are also served by robust Employee Engagement Committees. The Committees coordinate events where relationships are strengthened within the hospital teams, eliminating silos and creating connections between employees. These events also include opportunities to promote healthcare access and awareness in the communities the hospitals’ serve.

Year over year, Prime Healthcare hospitals are recognized for their clinical excellence, health equity and value. This year, Prime’s hospitals received more than 200 clinical quality awards from Healthgrades, and Prime has more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients from Healthgrades than any other health system for eight consecutive years. Its hospitals have also been recognized among the 100 Top Hospitals in the nation 69 times by Fortune/PINC AI (formerly IBM Watson Health). In addition, Prime has been recognized by The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum with the prestigious John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award. Prime’s mission is to provide compassionate, quality care for all and ensure access for which it has been recognized by the Lown Institute for health equity, value, and clinical excellence.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems, with nearly 45,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.