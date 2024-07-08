Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Your Ultimate Source of Safe Medical Transport

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Any kind of medical emergency that risks the lives of the patients is critical and can demand immediate medical attention at an advanced healthcare facility, and for meeting the need to retrieve patients quickly an air ambulance is considered a resourceful solution. Angel Air Ambulance is guaranteed to have life-saving amenities that are presented inside Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata so that patients don’t find the journey to be discomforting at any point.

We have a long-running history of serving the needs of the patients by offering them a speedy and safe journey via our medically outfitted train ambulance that is designed according to the best interest of the patients. We have a team of aviation experts on board who are capable of tackling the in-flight operations in an effective manner ensuring the journey doesn’t seem to be discomforting at any point. At Air Ambulance from Kolkata we have to date never offered any discomforting or unsuccessful medical transfer to the patients and have come forth as the best support system in times of emergency.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati has Come Forth as the Best Support System during Medical Emergency

The risk of flying at a higher altitude is minimal if you select Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati which operates with the efficiency of an intensive care unit built inside the medical jets. We have a ready-to-respond team that is capable of lending the right assistance and solution to the emergency requirements of the patients and never causes trouble at any point of the evacuation mission. We operate with the main focus of saving the lives of the patients with every repatriation mission!

At an event of a medical emergency, our customer support team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was contacted to relocate a patient with asthma to the medical center of Kolkata. For that, we resourced the essential respiratory equipment and tools that were considered significant for keeping the health of the patient stable and proved to be beneficial for concluding the journey safely. He was taken care of from beginning to end of the transfer process in an effective manner and the administration of medication was done at regular intervals to avoid any risk at his medical state. We guaranteed the patient was kept in a sound condition and the respiratory-related treatment was offered to him without any stoppage right from the time he boarded the flight.