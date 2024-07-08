RX Japan opens visitor voting on trendsetting F&B products at JFEX Awards 2024

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — JFEX AWARDS 2024 will allow visitors to vote for the “most interesting/wanted product” among the exhibited food and beverage (F&B) products of major exhibitors from all over the world at the 4th Japan Int’l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX).

Organised by RX Japan Ltd., JFEX Summer will be held from June 19th to June 21st, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. This premier exhibition will gather 900 F&B suppliers from across Japan and around the world to parade their latest innovations in the industry. With the showcase of a diverse array of products and building on the success of last year, the highly anticipated JFEX AWARDS will return on JFEX Summer’s first day with results being announced on June 20.

Overview of JFEX AWARDS 2024

The JFEX AWARDS will be divided into the following four categories: NEW TO JAPAN, WELLNESS, INNOVATION, and WINE & SPIRITS, each of which will include 20 entries from worldwide products. This year, there will be one winner per category, thus, there will be 4 companies that will have the chance to win in total.

NEW TO JAPAN will be awarded to products that are debuting in Japan. On the other hand, WELLNESS will be awarded for products that contribute to improving people’s quality of life. INNOVATION is for products that are utilising new technologies and initiatives. WINE & SPIRITS will be awarded for undiscovered delights in alcoholic beverages. Lastly, SECRET AWARDS will be given to the products that are not selected. It will be announced the week following the exhibition.

Similar to last year’s edition, where Yezihui Icecream (coconut & milk flavour), Mogu Mogu, and Play with Rice Kit won, visitors can participate in the JFEX AWARDS 2024 by voting for the “most interesting/wanted product” within the JFEX exhibition hall on the first day of the event.

Visitors can vote by QR code, and the vote will last only for one day, on June 19. Every exhibitor who enters will have a panel on their booth with a QR code. For details and entry methods, refer to the official website at https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb/visit/award.html.

For Coverage and Attendance

JFEX AWARDS 2024 will gather the latest trends and noteworthy products in the food industry, providing valuable information for the press. Interested press can apply for coverage and register for free at https://www.jfex.jp/sum/en-gb/register.html.

For general attendance at JFEX Summer 2024 and other details, visit https://bit.ly/48UxE1r.