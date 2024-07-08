MSys’s Sunil Wins Big at CIO Accelerator X Awards 2024 for IT Infrastructure & Security Management

Chennai, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — MSys Technologies is thrilled to announce that Sunilkumar Yedla, a seasoned IT Infrastructure & Security leader with 10+ years of experience, has been awarded the prestigious CIO Accelerator X Award. He won this distinctive accolade at the recently held Enterprise IT World event in Chennai.

Winning this award is a testament not only to Sunil’s vision but also to the dedication of the entire MSys IT Infrastructure & Security team. This recognition will further catalyze innovation and excellence in cybersecurity, solidifying our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions and services. This award also acknowledges Sunil’s exceptional leadership in driving digital transformation and establishing a robust security posture at MSys.

Sunil’s dedication is exemplified by his successful implementation of ISO 27001:2022 at MSys, a feat that many organizations find challenging to accomplish. He has also significantly bolstered MSys’ security infrastructure through the implementation of advanced tools like AiSIEM, AISOC, and EDR.

Sunil’s unwavering commitment to innovation extends beyond MSys. He plays a pivotal role in ensuring client compliance with rigorous standards like PCI DSS and SOC 2. His strategic approach, which emphasizes continuous improvement and proactive threat mitigation, has garnered the trust and respect of customers across the board.

“My approach to IT infrastructure and security management is centered on proactive innovation and continuous improvement,” says Sunil. “By staying ahead of emerging threats and leveraging advanced technologies, we can ensure robust cybersecurity and create lasting value for our organization and clients.”

Sunil further emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. “The key is to continuously update your knowledge, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and foster a culture of security awareness within your organization,” he advises. “Proactive leadership and a commitment to innovation are key to staying ahead of threats.”

Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MSys Technologies, said,” Sunil’s vision and dedication are truly inspiring, and they have a direct impact on the secure and reliable solutions we deliver to our clients. This award is a testament not only to Sunil’s brilliance but also to the incredible talent and dedication of the entire MSys IT Infrastructure & Security team. Under Sunil’s leadership, MSys is well-positioned to continue pushing the envelope of robust IT security, driving positive change for both our company and our clients.”

MSys Technologies congratulates Sunil on this prestigious award and looks forward to his continued leadership in driving industry-leading cybersecurity solutions.

