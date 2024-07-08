Dr. Prem Reddy honored with Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding dedication to providing quality healthcare to communities.

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Prime Healthcare, has received the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by United States President, Joseph R. Biden. The award recognizes Dr. Reddy’s exceptional commitment and significant and sustained contributions to ensuring that communities have access to quality healthcare.

The Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor in the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) program. The PVSA has continued under each administration, honoring individuals for using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing the nation.

In addition to his recognition by The White House, late last year Dr. Reddy was honored with the first-ever Human Values Award during the Global Leadership Forum hosted by the World Forum for Ethics in Business in Washington, D.C. Also in 2023, Dr. Reddy was honored for his unwavering dedication to community healthcare with a lifetime achievement award from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and an Achievement Award from the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin during their 2023 Annual Convention.

Dr. Reddy, a cardiologist from humble beginnings in rural India who was the first in his family to attend school, founded Prime Healthcare in 2001 with a mission to save hospitals to serve communities. Over the last 22 years, Prime has grown to 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states with more than 45,000 employees and physicians. Since 2010, Prime Healthcare has provided more than $12 billion in community benefit activities and care to treat and promote health and healing across the United States.

With a career of distinguished service and giving back to those less fortunate, Dr. Reddy has been continuously recognized nationally and globally for his visionary leadership and philanthropic endeavors. A physician, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Reddy’s life work has been to not only save and transform community hospitals, but to give back directly to communities locally and globally through charitable initiatives that advance medicine and education. He founded the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation and the Prime Healthcare Foundation, the latter which includes 14 of Prime Healthcare’s not-for-profit hospitals. Combined, the foundations have assets of $1.3 billion, all donated by Dr. Reddy and his family.

In 2018, Dr. Reddy’s legacy was extended to medical education with the founding of the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM), one of the nation’s newest medical schools located in San Bernardino County, Calif. Dr. Reddy serves as Chairman of the Board of CUSM. With a goal of promoting health equity and addressing the physician shortage, CUSM advances the art and science of medicine through innovative medical education and research. CUSM celebrated its first graduation in May 2022, with special appreciation from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN medical correspondent.

To learn more about Dr. Reddy, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

