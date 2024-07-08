Key WeWork Site Acquired by Cubo

London, UK, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cubo, the UK’s fastest growing boutique flex office operator, has become the first to acquire one of WeWork’s six provincial sites in the UK – and is in active negotiations to acquire more.

Cubo has acted decisively to stabilise one of Manchester’s most iconic office buildings, working closely with Schroder Real Estate Investment Management to take over three floors at No.1 Spinningfields.

The deal was struck and completed very rapidly and is great news for the existing occupiers on the building’s three flex office floors, which houses more than 1,100 desks over nearly 60,000 sq. ft.

Cubo first moved into Manchester at the beginning of 2024, initially taking one floor at the nearby Lincoln Building. Due to unprecedented demand, a second floor was taken shortly afterwards, which has resulted in occupancy levels reaching over 90% in just three months.

The acquisition of No 1 Spinningfields forms part of ambitious plans announced by Cubo founders Marc and Rebecca Brough to almost double its footprint nationally – a growth strategy backed by investment firm Literacy Capital Plc.

No.1 Spinningfields will be Cubo’s 13th site across the UK. Second workspaces have been launched in Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and Derby and a new workspace in Glasgow is set to open later this month. Other new locations are set to be announced shortly.

Cubo provides an experience and lifestyle offer to meet the changing needs of businesses – from hot desking to a designated desk, private office, or entire floor.

Member benefits include large communal spaces, private areas, break-out spaces, kitchens, an inclusive barista service with beer and prosecco on tap, along with a programme of free networking events.

As a result, Cubo is now the location of choice for a growing number of corporate occupiers, tech companies and SMEs who require the best Grade A space in each location.

Commenting on the transaction to replace WeWork at No.1 Spinningfields, Marc Brough, CEO at Cubo said:

“We are beyond excited to have been given the opportunity to operate out of what is one of Manchester’s best office buildings.

“I want to reassure all existing occupiers across the three floors of the flex office space that my team will do our absolute utmost to make the transition to Cubo as simple and as hassle-free as possible, as we integrate everyone into the Cubo community.

“The new Cubo will offer an enhanced level of service to what they have come to expect from WeWork and provide access to all our workspaces across the UK.

“I would like to pay tribute to the team at Schroders and Obi who have acted with great precision and focus to enable this transaction to be completed in a matter of days.”

Cubo were represented by Walker Morris and Rigby & Co.