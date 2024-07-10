Morristown, NJ, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — AZCO Adds Mini-Winder to Machine Offering With S-Y-M Products Company Acquisition|

AZCO Corp announces it has acquired S-Y-M Products Company, a manufacturer and distributor of automatic tube coiling machines. With this move, AZCO has added S-Y-M’s Mini-Winder and other coiling and winding equipment to its already expansive lineup of feeding and cutting machines.

Ideal for assembling and packaging tubing and wire sets, the Mini-Winder increases production output while preventing hand and wrist Injuries. The machine counts the number of revolutions required to complete the coil and then stops. Once the machine stops, the pins on which the coil was wrapped lower, enabling operators to slide the coil into a package. Units are also compact, versatile and cleanroom-compatible, able to produce uniform coils three times faster than conventional methods.

The Mini-Winder naturally complements AZCO’s lineup of feeding, cutting and placing products. For example, the Mini-Winder and AZCO PC-25 Tubing Cutter — an automatic benchtop tubing cutter for processing flexible tubing up to 1 inch — creates a quick, efficient process for cutting and coiling flexible and medical tubing.

About AZCO

AZCO Corporation is an ISO 9001 Certified company established in 1983. We design and manufacture simple and reliable modules and units used to feed, cut and place products. This concept is based on a building block model. Standard modules can be purchased alone or in combination to provide a solution that meets your unique needs, at a competitive price and with quicker delivery. Seamlessly integrating our units into an existing line increases your production speed and reduces downtime, saving you time and money.

