Lucintel Forecasts the Global UAV Fleet Management Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global UAV fleet management market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, civil government, and defense markets. The global UAV fleet management market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of UAVs across industries, growing regulatory requirements for UAV registration, flight planning, and safety protocols, and technological advancements in UAV software.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in UAV fleet management market to 2030 by type (open source and closed source), autonomy (remotely piloted, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous), application (environmental monitoring, disaster management, surveying & mapping, search & rescue, surveillance & reconnaissance, industrial inspection & monitoring, agriculture & forestry, package delivery, and others), end use (commercial, civil government, and defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, open source and closed source are the major segments of UAV fleet management market by type. Lucintel forecasts that open source is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Pentalym, Fleetio, Advanced Navigation, Anra Technologies, and DJI are the major suppliers in the UAV fleet management market.

