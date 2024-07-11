Lucintel Forecasts the Global Target Drone Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global target drone market looks promising with opportunities in the defense, homeland security, and commercial markets. The global target drone market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles and increasing emphasis on realistic and cost-effective training.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in target drone market to 2030 by type (aerial targets, ground targets, underwater targets, and sea surface targets), application (defense, homeland security, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, aerial target, ground target, underwater target, and sea surface target are the major segments of target drone market by type. Lucintel forecasts that aerial target is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, defense is expected to witness the higher growth.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Boeing, Qinetiq, Northrop Grumman, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, BSK Defense, Air Affairs Australia, and Saab are the major suppliers in the target drone market.

