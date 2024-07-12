North America and Europe Phototherapy Treatment Market Expected to Grow to USD 3,230.90 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.20% | FMI

The North America and Europe Phototherapy Treatment Market is poised for explosive growth, with projections estimating a staggering value of USD 3.23 Billion by 2033. This represents a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% throughout the forecast period.

Currently valued at USD 1.95 Billion in 2023, the phototherapy treatment market is experiencing a transformative evolution. This burgeoning industry offers promising treatment options for a wide range of medical conditions.

The early beginning of acne in youngsters is associated with distorted eating patterns as well as excessive consumption of fried and ready-to-eat food products. Women also experience the emergence of severe acne and psoriasis as adults. The most lucrative market for phototherapy is North America, followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe, according to a report titled “Phototherapy Treatment Market for Acne and Psoriasis North America and Europe Industry Analysis 2023 – 2033 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027.” According to projections, the North American market would increase from US$ 594.5 Mn in 2016 to US$ 1,150.0 Mn by the end of 2027. Additionally, the U.S. currently controls more than three-fourths of the market for phototherapy treatments in North America.

The increasing adoption of phototherapy in dermatology clinics and hospitals in Europe is favouring the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, psychological burdens associated with acne and psoriasis are high in the region, compelling patients to seek professional help in the form of prescription treatments, phototherapy, and others. Germany and the UK are two of the major markets for phototherapy in Europe and are expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Key Excerpts from the Report Include:

Based on end users, hospitals currently account for the largest value share of the phototherapy treatment market for acne and psoriasis in North America and Europe. However, the preference for home care settings among patients is likely to grow shortly.

Demand for blue light therapy is relatively higher than other phototherapy types in both North America and Europe. This trend is expected to continue throughout the assessment period. The blue light phototherapy segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,067.1 Mn towards the end of 2027.

Phototherapy being a high-margin reconstructive technology is perceived as an opportunity for market players to invest in future growth.

North America and Europe Phototherapy Treatment for Acne and Psoriasis Market – Taxonomy

By Disease Type

Psoriasis Guttate Psoriasis Inverse Psoriasis Pustular Psoriasis Erythrodermic Psoriasis Plaque Psoriasis

Acne Acne Vulgaris Acne Conglobata Acne Fulminans Gram-Negative Folliculitis Acne Rosacea Pyoderma Faciale



By Phototherapy Type

Blue Light Phototherapy

Red Light Phototherapy

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Phototherapy

Narrowband UVB Phototherapy

Psoralens+Ultravioletlight A (PUVA) Phototherapy

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics/Skin Care Centres

Wellness Centres

Home Care Settings

