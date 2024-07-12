Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Expected to Reach USD 9,521 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.4% | FMI

The Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. Valued at a substantial USD 5,120 million in 2023, the market is expected to skyrocket to a staggering USD 9,521 million by 2033.

Dry Eye Syndrome, a common ocular condition that affects millions worldwide, has prompted substantial advancements in treatment options. With this remarkable growth projection, the global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Industry is set to become a focal point of the healthcare industry in the coming years.

One such example is the Narayana Nethralaya, a super specialty eye hospital based out of India, a dedicated lab to diagnose and treat dry eyes. This lab aims to provide patients with awareness about eye lid problems such as Meibomian gland dysfunction, which lead to the development of dry eye syndrome.

Also, similar trend is observed in developed market such as U.S. Various government awareness campaigns and not for profit initiatives try to create awareness about the dry eye disease to the population that does not have access to eye care facilities. Eye Care America is an example of a public service organization run by the American Academy of Ophthalmology Foundation that provides free eye care through volunteer ophthalmologists.

Further, those who are age 65 or older and who have not seen an ophthalmologist in three or more years may be eligible to receive a comprehensive, medical eye exam and up to one year of care at no out-of-pocket cost. This consequently will increase the utilization of dry eye treatment products and drive the growth of the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Industry during the forecast period. .

Key Takeaways from Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Study

Greater acceptance of artificial tears owing to improved patient comfort leads the artificial tears segment to account for the maximum share of 60.8% in 2021, expanding at 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By prescription, Rx prescriptions are projected to account for 71.3% of the market share in 2022 indicating highest demand, since majority of population visit hospitals to get the checkup done, in turn increasing the numbers of Rx prescriptions.

of the market share in 2022 indicating highest demand, since majority of population visit hospitals to get the checkup done, in turn increasing the numbers of Rx prescriptions. Retail pharmacies, as distribution channel held the largest share of 60.8% in 2021 and is expected to grow with the same trend throughout the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to grow with the same trend throughout the forecast period. By region, North America held the largest share of 37.6% of the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Industry in 2021 indicating the growth due to high prevalence and high treatment adoption rate in North America.

“Growing incidence of dry eye syndrome due to growing aging population, and long working hours (increase in screen time) to drive the demand of Dry Eye Syndrome treatment products over the Decade,” says the FMI Analyst

Who is winning?

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Key Players :

Allergen plc. (Abbvie)

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co.Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Akron Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Thea Pharmaceuticals Limited

OASIS Medical

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boiron USA

Similasan Corporation

Scope Ophthalmics Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Medicom Healthcare Ltd

FDC Limited.

Lupin Limited

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Co.

Sentiss Pharma Private Limited.

Some of the leading manufacturers of the dry-eye-syndrome treatment market focus on the product launch and approvals with global expansion objectives, thereby, enhancing their market presence.

In January 2021, SIFI an Italy-based international ophthalmic company launched SYNFO for moisturizing and lubrication in dry eye treatment.

In December 2020, Alcon Canada announced the launch of its new product Systane an ultra-hydration lubricant eye drops preservative free containing Hyaluronic acid and HP-guar

In November 2020, Santen Pharmaceutical launched Cationorm categorized as an artificial tear for moisturization and long-lasting relief of dry eye.

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights on Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Industry segment based on Product (Cyclosporine, Topical Corticosteroids, and Artificial Tears Punctal Plugs (removable, dissolvable), oral omega supplements, and others), prescription (Rx, OTC, Medical Device), distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) across seven major regions.

