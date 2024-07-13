Velvet Living: Premier Event Furniture Hire Company in London

London, UK, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Velvet Living proudly announces its position as the go-to team for stylish event furniture, mobile bars, and accessories for hire in London. Velvet Living specializes in providing everything needed to add the perfect finishing touches to your event, photo shoot, or film shoot.

Company Overview

Introduction to Velvet Living

With over 15 years of experience, Velvet Living offers high-quality, stylish, and unique furniture pieces. Our extensive and exclusive ranges of modular furniture include contemporary and classic sofas, chairs, and table options. Additionally, we offer specially sourced pieces available on request.

Service Areas

Based in London, Velvet Living extends its services throughout Europe with branches in France (Velvet Riviera) and Spain (Velvet Barcelona, VL Lounge). We are committed to providing exceptional support and services to our clients.

Services Offered

Furniture Hire Options

We offer a wide range of modular furniture, including contemporary and classic sofas, chairs, and tables. Specially sourced pieces are available upon request. Popular options include luxurious velvet sofas and chic bistro tables.

Mobile Bars and Accessories

Velvet Living provides a variety of stylish mobile bars and event accessories to complement any event. Our bar setups and accessory combinations are designed to enhance the overall event experience.

Bespoke Solutions

Customization

We offer bespoke furniture solutions tailored to your unique needs. Our team collaborates closely with clients to understand and achieve their vision. Examples of customized solutions for past events showcase our flexibility and creativity.

Expert Consultancy and Styling

Our dedicated consultancy team offers styling services throughout the planning process. We highlight the expertise and creativity of our styling team, ensuring a seamless and beautiful event setup.

Quality and Craftsmanship

High-Quality Production

Every piece in our collection is crafted with precision and attention to detail. Our furniture is both durable and aesthetically appealing, made from high-quality materials.

Commitment to Excellence

We balance timeless elegance with contemporary style in our designs. Examples of our furniture pieces demonstrate our commitment to excellence.

Logistics and Customer Service

Hassle-Free Logistics

Our team provides comprehensive delivery, setup, and collection services. Clients appreciate our efficient and professional logistics team, ensuring a seamless event experience.

Customer Support

Velvet Living offers ongoing support and coordination with clients. Our goal is to ensure client satisfaction and smooth event execution from start to finish.

Sustainable Practices

Eco-Friendly Approach

We prioritize the use of recycled materials and sustainable production methods. Our specific eco-friendly practices and materials demonstrate our commitment to environmental responsibility.

Commitment to Environmental Responsibility

We aim to minimize our environmental footprint while delivering luxury. Our sustainable initiatives positively impact both our clients and the environment.

Client Inspiration and Ideas

Inspiration Blog

Our Inspiration blog showcases versatile furniture setups, offering ideas and inspiration for various event types. Popular blog posts highlight trending themes and creative designs.

Client Case Studies

Our client case studies detail successful events and how Velvet Living contributed to their success. Standout events illustrate our ability to elevate any occasion.

Conclusion

Velvet Living remains committed to providing exceptional event furniture hire services. Contact us today for your upcoming events and inquiries. Visit our website and social media pages for more information and inspiration. As a leading Event Furniture Hire London provider and Event Company London, we strive to elevate your events with style and elegance.