Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation Awards Scholarships to 88 Students Pursuing Careers in Healthcare

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation presented its annual scholarship award in the amount of $155,000 to a class of 88 outstanding and diverse High Desert students who are seeking higher education in the health sciences on Thursday in Victorville. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.8 million in academic scholarships.

“We’re proud to honor this year’s scholarship recipient class who have shown an exemplary commitment to healthcare and a sincere desire to help others,” said Sunitha Reddy, Executive Director of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation. “We are so touched by the stories of our scholarship recipients and their tenacity and dedication, and we are honored to help them realize their greatest potential.”

Founded in 1989 by healthcare visionary Dr. Prem Reddy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Prime Healthcare, the Foundation has donated millions of dollars to various charities supporting health education, college scholarships, public healthcare education, and free community clinics both locally and across the globe.

The evening culminated with an inspiring message from Sunitha Reddy that included a check presentation highlighting the $155,000 in scholarships awarded by the Foundation.

The list of speakers and presenters included:

Dr. Venkamma Reddy, Co-Founder of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation

Sunitha Reddy, Executive Director of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation

Dr. Carol Lee, Emergency Medicine Vice Chair and Emergency Medicine Residency Program Director at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Emily Mazurek and Klaudia Schoffstall, 2024 Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation Scholarship recipients

Elizabeth Becerra, Mayor, Victorville

Representatives and citations from the offices of U.S. Congressman Jay Obernolte, State Senator Scott Wilk, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey

Dr. Imran Siddiqui, Chief Medical Officer, Desert Valley Hospital and Desert Valley Medical Group

The High Desert of Southern California is considered a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA), meaning there is a shortage of primary, dental, or mental healthcare providers. Many of the scholarship recipients expressed a desire to remain in the High Desert serving their community. In addition, to address the significant need for physicians in the Inland Empire, Dr. Reddy and the Prime Healthcare Foundation have established one of California’s newest medical schools, the California University of Science and Medicine, in Colton, CA, with a more than $70 million contribution. The first MD class of 62 new physicians graduated on May 21, 2022, and many of them will be serving their residency and/or have pledged to practice in the Inland Empire.

For more information about the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, please contact:

Andrea Bell, Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation Scholarship Committee at 760-381-8913 or scholarships@reddyfamilyfoundation.org.

About the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation

The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, founded by Dr. Prem Reddy and his family, has donated millions in support of health education, college scholarships, public healthcare education, and free community clinics. On a global level, the foundation supports Samaritan’s Purse by donating equipment used in clinics in poverty-stricken regions around the world. The foundation also funds clean water initiatives, childhood vaccinations programs, educational grants, new medical clinics, and medical missions. For more information, visit www.reddyfamilyfoundation.org.