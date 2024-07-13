Nannywage Ltd Introduces Comprehensive Nanny Tax and Payroll Services for UK Households

Surrey, UK, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Nannywage Ltd, a leading Nanny Tax payroll company, is delighted to announce the expansion of its services to provide comprehensive payroll solutions for UK households. With a commitment to simplifying the process of employing and paying domestic staff, Nannywage Ltd offers an extensive range of services, ensuring compliance with legal and contractual obligations.

Trusted Expertise in Workplace Pensions

Since 2008, Nannywage Ltd has been at the forefront of processing workplace pensions, offering experienced and reliable service. Clients can rest assured knowing that every aspect of workplace pension compliance and administration is handled by seasoned professionals. This includes registration with The Pensions Regulator and completing the mandatory Declaration of Compliance.

Affordable Payroll Services

Nannywage Ltd provides a variety of payroll services at competitive prices. The monthly payroll service is available for £159 per year, including VAT, while weekly, fortnightly, and four-weekly payroll services are offered at £199 per year, including VAT. Additionally, tailored employment contracts are available for £20 per employee per year, ensuring all legal requirements are met.

Comprehensive Nanny Payroll Solutions

Nannywage Ltd’s bespoke payroll solutions cover all essential aspects of nanny employment, including PAYE income tax, National Insurance calculations, holiday pay, overtime, sick pay, maternity pay, shared parental leave, and HMRC reporting. These services are designed to streamline the employment process and provide peace of mind to employers.

Simplified Process for Employers

Setting up payroll and employment contracts with Nannywage Ltd is straightforward. Employers can complete three quick steps on the company’s website to set up their payroll services. The team at Nannywage Ltd handles registration with HMRC and manages all payroll-related tasks on behalf of the employer. Payment can be made via cheque, bank transfer, or PayPal, and the company’s help desk is readily available to assist with any queries.

Exclusive Workplace Pension Cost-Saving Incentive

For employers without qualifying or opt-in employees, Nannywage Ltd offers a unique cost-saving incentive. The company handles The Pensions Regulator Declaration of Compliance free of charge, potentially saving employers upwards of £60 per year.

Additional Payroll and Tax Services

Nannywage Ltd’s comprehensive payroll services include:

• Registration for a PAYE small employer scheme with HMRC.

• Production of employment contracts.

• Weekly and monthly wage slips.

• Full telephone support with employment law advice.

• Quarterly tax and National Insurance summaries.

• Processing of new employees and leavers, including P45 issuance.

• Statutory sick pay and maternity pay processing.

• Handling of salary increases, overtime, and bonus payments.

• Liaison with HMRC regarding tax codes and over/underpayments.

• End-of-year declarations and P60 processing.

For more information about Nannywage Ltd’s nanny tax and payroll services, call 020 8642 5470 or email info@nannywageltd.co.uk.

About Nannywage Ltd

Nannywage Ltd is a top-rated nanny tax payroll company in the UK, providing a complete range of payroll services for households. Established in 2008, the company offers reliable and professional solutions for the management of domestic staff payroll and workplace pensions.