Shreekant Patil to Speak at AICTE Impact Lecture Series Hosted by GGSP Nashik

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering (GGSP) proudly organized an impactful AICTE Impact Lecture series in partnership with MoE’s Innovation Cell and the Institution’s Innovation Cell on June 25th, 2024. The event took place at the Seminar Hall of GGSP at 11:00 AM, catering to new students, parents, and all diploma students eager to enhance their knowledge and skills.

The distinguished guest of honour for this enlightening session was CE Shreekant Patil, a renowned Mentor at Startup India, President at GFID India for Maharashtra, and an advisory member at Startup. Mr. Patil was warmly welcomed and felicitated by GGSP Principal Prof. S. R. Upasani, setting the tone for a day filled with valuable insights and inspiration.

With over 300 enthusiastic attendees, including students and parents, the event witnessed a robust turnout, reflecting the keen interest in entrepreneurship and innovation among the aspiring minds gathered at GGSP.

Shreekant Patil shared his wealth of knowledge and experience during the lecture, focusing on key aspects such as startups, the startup ecosystem, entrepreneurship essentials, the pivotal role of technical education in shaping the future, skill development initiatives, emerging business prospects, and the government’s unwavering support for budding entrepreneurs. His engaging discourse spanned 60 minutes, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

The event concluded on a note of gratitude, with heartfelt thanks extended to the esteemed speakers, students, and parents for their active participation and enthusiasm throughout the session. The collaborative effort between GGSP, AICTE, MoE’s Innovation Cell, and the Institution’s Innovation Cell underscored the commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the academic community.

Prof S.R.Upasani extend his sincere appreciation to Shreekant Patil for making the AICTE Impact Lecture series a resounding success and look forward to continued collaboration in nurturing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.