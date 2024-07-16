Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Key Trends, Innovations, and Growth Drivers

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The eggshell membrane powder market is likely to capture a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to rise to US$ 5.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The several driving factors in the market include:

Growing demand for natural and organic ingredients: There is a rising trend toward using natural and organic ingredients in food, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. Eggshell membrane collagen powder is a natural ingredient that is desirable for consumers seeking natural products.

Increased awareness of the health benefits of eggshell membrane powder: Eggshell membrane powder contains several nutrients and bioactive compounds that benefit joint health, skin health, and overall wellness. As more consumers become aware of these benefits, the demand for eggshell powder increases.

Rising prevalence of joint and bone-related disorders: Joint and bone-related disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis are becoming more common, particularly among aging populations. Eggshell membrane powder bull has anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate joint pain and flexibility.

Growing demand for functional foods: There is a growing trend toward consuming foods that offer health benefits beyond essential nutrition. The organic eggshell powder can be added to functional foods such as protein bars, shakes, and supplements, making it an attractive ingredient for consumers.

Increasing demand for animal-based protein supplements: Eggshell membrane collagen powder is a rich animal-based protein source. Consumers are increasingly demanding protein supplements for sports nutrition, weight management, and overall health and wellness.

Key Takeaways:

The eggshell membrane powder marketis expected to have a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 13.1%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The market in the United States is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.6% through 2033.

Historically, the market secured a CAGR of 7.6% between 2018 and 2022.

Other Essential Players in the Global Market are:

Biova LLC

Ecovatec Solutions

Microcore Research Laboratories

Eggnovo SL

Eggbrane

Stratum Nutrition

Certified Nutraceuticals Inc

Bolise Co Limited

Mitushi Biopharma

Kewpie Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market are:

Companies offer innovative products, leverage partnerships and collaborations, and expand their distribution networks. Manufacturers with an intense research and development focus may have an advantage in creating new formulations and identifying new applications. Additionally, companies offering high-quality products at competitive prices and with efficient production processes can capture a huge market share.

New product launches: Several companies have recently launched new eggshell membrane powder products, including products for joint health, skin health, and digestive health. For example, in 2021, Biova LLC launched a new joint health product called BiovaFlex® Aqua, formulated for beverage use.

Partnerships and collaborations: Companies in the eggshell membrane powder market have been forming partnerships and collaborations to expand their reach and offer new products. For example, in 2020, Eggnovo SL and Rousselot, a global collagen company, announced a collaboration to develop new products for the nutraceutical and cosmetic markets.

Investments in research and development: Companies are investing in research and development to discover new eggshell membrane powder applications and improve production processes. For example, in 2021, Kewpie Corporation announced a joint research project with Osaka University to investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of eggshell membrane powder.

Expansion of manufacturing facilities: Companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities to increase production capacity and meet the growing demand for eggshell membrane powder. For example, in 2021, Microcore Research Laboratories announced an expansion of its manufacturing facility in California to increase the production of eggshell membrane powder.

Eggshell Membrane Powder Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Nutraceutical Dietary Supplements for Humans Dietary Supplements for Pets

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Snacks & Savory



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

