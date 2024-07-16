Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Key Trends, Innovations, and Growth Drivers

Posted on 2024-07-16 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Eggshell Membrane Powder Market
Eggshell Membrane Powder Market

The eggshell membrane powder market is likely to capture a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to rise to US$ 5.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The several driving factors in the market include:

  • Growing demand for natural and organic ingredients: There is a rising trend toward using natural and organic ingredients in food, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. Eggshell membrane collagen powder is a natural ingredient that is desirable for consumers seeking natural products.
  • Increased awareness of the health benefits of eggshell membrane powder: Eggshell membrane powder contains several nutrients and bioactive compounds that benefit joint health, skin health, and overall wellness. As more consumers become aware of these benefits, the demand for eggshell powder increases.
  • Rising prevalence of joint and bone-related disorders: Joint and bone-related disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis are becoming more common, particularly among aging populations. Eggshell membrane powder bull has anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate joint pain and flexibility.
  • Growing demand for functional foods: There is a growing trend toward consuming foods that offer health benefits beyond essential nutrition. The organic eggshell powder can be added to functional foods such as protein bars, shakes, and supplements, making it an attractive ingredient for consumers.
  • Increasing demand for animal-based protein supplements: Eggshell membrane collagen powder is a rich animal-based protein source. Consumers are increasingly demanding protein supplements for sports nutrition, weight management, and overall health and wellness.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10068

Key Takeaways:

  • The eggshell membrane powder marketis expected to have a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion by 2033.
  • With a CAGR of 13.1%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.
  • The market in the United States is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.6% through 2033.
  • Historically, the market secured a CAGR of 7.6% between 2018 and 2022.

Other Essential Players in the Global Market are:

  • Biova LLC
  • Ecovatec Solutions
  • Microcore Research Laboratories
  • Eggnovo SL
  • Eggbrane
  • Stratum Nutrition
  • Certified Nutraceuticals Inc
  • Bolise Co Limited
  • Mitushi Biopharma
  • Kewpie Corporation

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10068

Recent Developments in the Market are:

Companies offer innovative products, leverage partnerships and collaborations, and expand their distribution networks. Manufacturers with an intense research and development focus may have an advantage in creating new formulations and identifying new applications. Additionally, companies offering high-quality products at competitive prices and with efficient production processes can capture a huge market share.

  • New product launches:Several companies have recently launched new eggshell membrane powder products, including products for joint health, skin health, and digestive health. For example, in 2021, Biova LLC launched a new joint health product called BiovaFlex® Aqua, formulated for beverage use.
  • Partnerships and collaborations:Companies in the eggshell membrane powder market have been forming partnerships and collaborations to expand their reach and offer new products. For example, in 2020, Eggnovo SL and Rousselot, a global collagen company, announced a collaboration to develop new products for the nutraceutical and cosmetic markets.
  • Investments in research and development:Companies are investing in research and development to discover new eggshell membrane powder applications and improve production processes. For example, in 2021, Kewpie Corporation announced a joint research project with Osaka University to investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of eggshell membrane powder.
  • Expansion of manufacturing facilities:Companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities to increase production capacity and meet the growing demand for eggshell membrane powder. For example, in 2021, Microcore Research Laboratories announced an expansion of its manufacturing facility in California to increase the production of eggshell membrane powder.

Eggshell Membrane Powder Market by Category

By Nature:

  • Organic
  • Conventional

By Application:

  • Nutraceutical
    • Dietary Supplements for Humans
    • Dietary Supplements for Pets
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Food & Beverages
    • Bakery & Confectionery
    • Snacks & Savory

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

 Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution