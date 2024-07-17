Explosive Growth: Automotive Head-Up Display Market Forecasted to Reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 17.2%

The global automotive head-up display market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is swiftly adopting the era of mobility 4.0, marked by the emergence of CASE technologies (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric), increasing sustainability trends, and evolving customer behavior.

Global sales of luxury and premium vehicles are increasing due to the rise in disposable income of consumers, while utility vehicles are gaining popularity worldwide. These factors are driving the growth of the automotive head-up display (HUD) market. Moreover, the increasing affordability of cars among low- and middle-class consumers is further expected to propel market growth.

Request Your Sample and Stay Ahead with Our Insightful Report!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-784

The market is significantly expanding due to increased awareness of road vehicles and passenger safety. Features such as onboard cameras, alert signals, speed limits, and navigation help prevent driver distractions while driving.

Utilizing head-up displays can avoid accidents caused by drivers checking in-vehicle displays and provide excellent driver safety. The growing demand for connected vehicles acts as a significant driver, fuelling the growth of the global automotive head-up display market during the forecast period.

Automotive HUDs are used to enhance safety during flights with limited visibility and ground-based obstacles. They aid in landing by providing the pilot with information about the flight path, safe landing position, and proximity to other aircraft. Moreover, this leads to a high demand for automotive head-up displays globally. The desire for an improved driving experience is also fuelling market growth further.

Key Takeaways

The United States automotive head-up display industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The demand for automotive head-up displays in China is expected to capture a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

By dimension, the 3D segment is projected to expand with a CAGR of 19.6% between 2023 and 2033.

Germany is expected to secure a CAGR of 17% throughout the forecast period.

“Increasing sales of luxury and premium vehicles are expected to fuel the demand for automotive head-up displays during the forecast period” – Anticipates an FMI Analyst

Competitive Landscape

The market for automotive head-up displays is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in increasing their manufacturing capabilities.

The key industry players operating in the market are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Garmin Ltd., MicroVision, Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, KYOCERA Corporation, Harman International, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, and JVCKENWOOD Corporation.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Head-up Display Market

In May 2022, Panasonic Automotive Systems announced that Nissan Motor has adopted their 11.5-inch windshield head-up display (WS HUD) for their new Ariya crossover electric vehicle (EV).

Panasonic Automotive introduced a new augmented-reality HUD in January 2021. This advanced HUD can display lane edges, road objects, and other crucial information for drivers. Powered by AI, it shares relevant information with the driver and can autonomously identify obstacles such as vehicles, pedestrians, or trash cans.

Hyundai Motor Company launched a cluster-less head-up display (HUD) in June 2021. This innovative HUD incorporates optical glass installed in the dashboard and angled toward the driver, providing improved visibility.

In 2021, Audi revealed plans to introduce an augmented reality (AR) heads-up display (HUD) in the Audi Q4 e-Tron electric vehicle. The HUD might generate a virtual image that appears to float around ten meters ahead of the driver. Audi claims that this overlaid image might effectively and quickly convey information without confusion.

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Checkout the Report for Market-Driven Insights!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/784

Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive head-up display market, providing historical data between 2018 and 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the automotive head-up display market, the market is segmented based on product type, technology, vehicle type, dimension, sales channel, and region.

Key Segmentations

By Product Type:

Windshield

Combine

By Technology:

Augmented Reality

Conventional

By Vehicle Type:

Midsize

Luxury

Sports Utility Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Dimension:

2D

3D

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Key Regions Covered:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube