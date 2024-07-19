STEMart Announces Transportation and Distribution Simulation Services for Medical Device Manufacturers

New York, USA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — STEMart, a US-based provider of comprehensive services for all phases of medical device development, proudly announces the launch of its new Transportation and Distribution Simulation Services for the medical device industry. These enhanced services offer manufacturers a comprehensive approach to ensuring their products arrive at their destination safely and securely.

Transportation and distribution simulation studies are laboratory simulations of common damage mechanisms, forces, and conditions in the transportation environment. These studies evaluate the performance of the sterile barrier packaging as the medical device reaches the customer and are required prior to release to demonstrate product handling. These studies include all shipping materials used for transportation.

Transportation and distribution performance studies are applicable to a variety of situations, such as different vehicle types and routes, or different levels of handling exposure. The studies may include random vibration of simple shapes, different drop heights, and atmospheric conditions. Typically, there are two objectives: to evaluate the performance of the shipping carton and its robustness during transport, and to subject the contents of the shipping carton to the rigors of transit. The latter is particularly important for medical device manufacturers. This allows performance testing of the sterile barrier packaging and evaluation of the product during transportation.

STEMart understands the importance of getting products to the end user under appropriate conditions and has state-of-the-art facilities to provide a range of packaging tests to simulate the typical hazards that packages may encounter during distribution, including Initial and Final Manual Handling Test, Mechanical Handling Test, Vehicle and Warehouse Stacking/Compression Test, Vehicle Vibration Test, Loose Load Vibration Test, Low Pressure/High Altitude Test, Impact and Drop Test, Handling, Bridge Impact Test, and Concentrated Impact Test.

By undergoing these simulations, manufacturers can gain valuable insights into the effectiveness of their packaging. This allows them to optimize their packaging designs to minimize damage and ensure their products arrive in pristine condition. STEMart’s Transportation and Distribution Simulation Services offer unparalleled accuracy and precision in mimicking real-world shipping hazards, giving customers the confidence that their packaging will perform flawlessly.

Leveraging its consulting expertise, STEMart offers comprehensive package validation services that include package and sterilization configuration analysis, material qualification, and packaging development. These one-stop-shop services help manufacturers assess packaging and label performance, minimize product damage, reduce packaging costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and expedite product launches.

STEMart offers comprehensive Transportation and Distribution Simulation Services to ensure medical devices arrive at their destination safe and functional. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about medical device packaging solutions, please visit https://www.ste-mart.com/transportation-and-distribution-simulation-studies.htm.

