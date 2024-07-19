A Splash of Yellow: Delcohvac Joins the 18th Annual Lemon Ball

Essington, PA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — H & H Heating and Air Conditioning, renowned for its expertise in HVAC services across Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Northern Delaware for over three decades, recently demonstrated its commitment to philanthropy by participating in the 18th Annual Lemon Ball. This esteemed event, held at the Springfield Country Club on January 28, 2024, symbolizes hope and support in the crucial fight against childhood cancer.

The Lemon Ball, known for its tradition of philanthropy and community spirit, offers guests an evening of purpose, starting with a special cocktail reception filled with a variety of auction items aimed at raising funds for this noble cause. As the night unfolds, attendees, adorned in radiant yellow attire, are treated to a grand dinner in the ballroom, heartening stories from childhood cancer heroes, and a live auction, culminating in a performance by the celebrated band, Strangers.

Highlighting the event were the Alex Scott Crystal Cup Awards, acknowledging those who have shown an unwavering dedication to combating childhood cancer. These awards underscore the significant strides being made in the fight against this disease, honoring the efforts of individuals and organizations alike.

Among the inspiring stories shared was that of Georgia Moon, a beacon of resilience and joy. Despite being diagnosed with Wilms tumor at a very young age and undergoing significant medical procedures, Georgia’s spirit and the support of her family have touched many, embodying the very essence of the courage and positivity the Lemon Ball aims to celebrate.

H & H’s involvement in the Lemon Ball underscores the company’s deep-rooted belief in supporting meaningful causes. Joe Hoke, the company co-owner, reflected on the company’s participation: “Being part of the Lemon Ball is much more than a night out; it’s a profound statement of our values. We stand in unwavering support of these incredibly brave children and their families. It’s our honor to contribute to a future where childhood cancer is a battle of the past.”

By standing in solidarity with the mission to eradicate childhood cancer, H & H reaffirms its dedication to contributing to the welfare of children and families impacted by cancer, reflecting its core values of community support and philanthropy.

About the company:

H & H Heating and Air Conditioning is the premier HVAC contractor in the Delaware Valley, founded in 1985. We offer top-quality service and reliable products, serving residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Our team of experienced engineers and technicians ensures flawless installations, adhering to the highest industry standards. With a strong commitment to ethics, safety, and customer satisfaction, we provide a red-carpet treatment experience, protecting your home during installations. Trust H & H for all your indoor comfort needs.

