AI for Business: Sense 3.0 Launches AI-Powered Artificial Memory for Teams

Kyiv, Ukraine, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Sense proudly unveils a new product version – Sense 3.0, an automatic AI-powered workspace, designed to revolutionise team work efficiency and provide real-time updates across company-wide operations.

AI that Knows Everything in Your Company

Sense is a single automatic place for all company work, where all types of data are stored, easily accessible, and well-organised. Our AI-powered platform integrates with your existing apps within seconds, providing a centralised place for accessing updates across the entire company, projects, and team members. This facilitates seamless communication and collaboration without the need to share, search, and manually organise information. You’ll never have to work with isolated documents or links again, as Sense provides comprehensive background information, related resources, previous versions, and discussions.

Ask Sense Anything

Our integration with OpenAI helps you get anything about your company work. Sense automatically generates a single source of truth for your projects with all related resources and updates, smartly organised and prioritised for you.

AI that Provides Transparency

For any team member, Sense will give you all updates and relevant resources across all apps. Among millions of updates, chats, events, and notifications, Sense will tell you what is important personally for you at any moment.

Sense is designed to ensure your team can focus on creating amazing work without wasting time on maintaining, searching, and gathering knowledge. Trust Sense to handle these tasks, so you can stay focused on what truly matters.

For more information about Sense and its innovative solutions, please visit Sense 3.0.