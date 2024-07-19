LCBC York Hosts Impact Day With Quality Service Center: Free Oil Changes for Community Members

York, PA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — LCBC York is thrilled to announce a successful Impact Day event in partnership with Quality Service Center for Community Car Care.

The event, which was held May 11 at 28 S Oxford St, York, PA, aimed to give back to the local community by offering free oil changes and car care services to deserving individuals, helping support and uplift members of the community.

Quality Service Center, a trusted name in auto repair serving the York, West York, Dover, Spring Grove, and Thomasville areas for over 20 years, provided their expertise and resources for this initiative. Their team of certified mechanics performed a variety of services including oil changes, checking all lights, topping off fluids, and vacuuming cars – all free of charge.

“We are excited that we partnered with LCBC York to serve our community,” said Keith and Jodi Katz, Owners at Quality Service Center. “Our mission has always been to provide top-notch auto care to our neighbors, and this event allows us to extend our services to those in need.”

The first 20 individuals who demonstrated a need were able to receive these services free of charge. LCBC York and Quality Service Center are committed to supporting the community and making a positive impact on the lives of local residents.

Quality Service Center offers a wide range of auto repair services, including PA state inspections, emission tests, brake replacements, and diagnostics for check engine lights and ABS lights. Conveniently located near York College, the shop also provides free loaner cars or shuttle service to customers’ homes or workplaces. As a NAPA Auto Care Center, all work performed by Quality Service Center comes with a 24-month, 24,000-mile warranty.

LCBC York encourages community members to keep an eye out for more opportunities like this one for free car care services and invites everyone to visit Quality Service Center for any of their auto repair needs. For more information, visit QualityServiceCenter.com or contact Quality Service Center at (717) 792-0948.