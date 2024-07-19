Integrating Pupil Assessment Data With Electronic Health Records In Critical Care

Laguna Hills, United State, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — In critical care pupil exam is a common procedure that is used when analyzing the status of the patient. This assessment of the pupil of the eyes depends on the response of this part of the eyes to light. The pupil of a healthy person has a way it reacting to light. This is an important parameter for critical care doctors to administer effective patient care. The pupil assessment process helps produce data that can be added to the patient’s electronic health records. This post will explain the entire logic behind this procedure.

All about Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

EHRs are a collection of a patient’s medical records that are stored in electronic formats. The records hold important patient information like medical test reports, medications, treatments, doctor’s notes, and therapies. With EHRs, doctors can easily make the right decisions to administer the right treatment for the patient.

The use of pupil assessment in critical care

Patients who are in critical care are usually in a state of coma – and can not talk. Doctors usually rely on a neuro exam to understand the events going on in their brain. For example, if a doctor assesses a patient’s pupils and they do not show any response, this means that there can be a severe problem. An example of such a problem could be a stroke or a brain injury. With this information, the doctor can decide on the best treatment for the patient.

How data from pupil assessment are integrated with EHRs

When doctors integrate data from pupil assessment into the patient’s EHRs, this helps them automatically record the reaction of the pupils. This is then added to the patient’s EHR. This is how it works:

Neurological tools

These are neurological tools such as pupillometers that are used to measure the pupil’s reaction to light.

Data collection

The pupillometer is used to collect important data obtained from measuring the pupil’s response to light.

Uploading data automatically

The data from the pupillometer is analyzed further using the NPI (Neurological Pupil Index). It is then uploaded automatically to the EHR of the patient. On completion of the uploading process, the patient’s information becomes instantly available to all medical and clinical staff – making split-second medical interventions possible. This way, doctors can easily save the life of the patient.

Data Analysis and sending alerts

The EHR system is a proactive instrument that further analyses the data from the patient’s pupil assessment. If there are any serious problems, it sends automatic alerts to the doctor. Again, this is a quick response that is needed by the doctor to save the life of the patient.