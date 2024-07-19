Peters Billiards Announces Name Change to Peters Billiards & Home

Minneapolis, MN, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Peters Billiards, a beloved institution since 1957, is excited to announce a significant evolution in our brand and offerings. We are now Peters Billiards & Home, a name that better reflects our expanded selection and commitment to furnishing your entire home, inside and out.

At Peters Billiards & Home, we remain dedicated to the philosophy that has driven us for over six decades: your satisfaction. Our passion for quality and customer service is at the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to extend our expertise beyond game room products to encompass a full range of home furnishings.

While we will continue to provide the finest selection of game room products, including pool tables, shuffleboard tables, and electronic games, we now offer a comprehensive array of living and family room furniture, kitchen and bar stools, dining room furniture, and bedroom furniture, including mattresses.

We also offer the best brands in the patio and outdoor furniture category. Our goal is to be your one- stop destination for all your home furnishing needs.

“Our new name, Peters Billiards & Home, signifies our commitment to evolving with our customers’ needs and preferences,” said Greg Peterson, CEO of Peters Billiards & Home. “We are excited to offer a broader selection of high-quality furniture and home décor, allowing us to better serve our community and help create beautiful, functional spaces in every part of your home.”

We invite you to visit our showroom to experience firsthand the expanded range of products and

services we now offer. Whether you’re outfitting a game room, upgrading your living space, or designing your dream deck or patio, Peters Billiards & Home is here to help you every step of the way.

For more information, please visit our website at www.petersbilliards.com or contact us at 612-866-8433 or info@petersbilliards.com .

**About Peters Billiards & Home**

Founded in 1957, Peters Billiards & Home has grown from a specialty billiards store to a comprehensive home furnishings retailer. Our mission is to provide exceptional products and unparalleled customer service, ensuring that every customer leaves our store satisfied. With a rich history and a forward-looking vision, Peters Billiards & Home is proud to be your trusted partner in creating a home you’ll love.

**Contact:**

Mike Klein

President

PetersBilliards&Home

612-866-8433

6150 Lyndale Ave S,

Minneapolis, MN 55419

mike@petersbilliards.com

www.petersbiliards.com

### END ###